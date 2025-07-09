Woman, 69, walking her dog identified as pedestrian killed in Derwood

Montgomery County police have identified Joan Debra Voith, 69, as the woman who died Monday in a pedestrian collision involving an SUV as she was walking her dog on a sidewalk in Derwood, the department said Wednesday in a press release.

Voith, a Derwood resident, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her dog was not injured, police said.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Muncaster Mill Road and Applewood Lane, police said. Just before 11:40 a.m. Monday, county officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service crews responded to the intersection for the report of a pedestrian collision.

According to police, Voith was hit by a brown 2017 Buick Envision as she was walking her dog on a sidewalk along Muncaster Mill Road.

The roadway consists of two lanes with no median and is near residential neighborhoods and several churches, including the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church and Redland Baptist Church.

Police said investigators determined that the Buick’s driver crossed the opposing side of traffic onto eastbound lanes, departed the roadway and hit Voith on the sidewalk.

After the collision, the driver remained at the scene, police said. The release did not provide the reasons why the driver left the roadway.

The driver was not taken into custody and no charges have been filed, Public Information Officer Cassandra Tressler said Wednesday in an email to Bethesda Today.

Tressler noted that fatal collision investigations can take up to 8 to 12 weeks.

“Once the investigation is complete, the detectives will present their findings to the [Montgomery County] States Attorney’s office who will then determine what charges, if any, are appropriate,” Tressler said.

Muncaster Mill Road was closed for several hours after the collision as police investigated.

Detectives with the police department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to call 240-773-6620.