County Council advances creation of White Oak development, taxing district

The Montgomery County Council unanimously voted Tuesday to enable the creation of a development district in the White Oak neighborhood of Silver Spring, marking the next step in the long-awaited development of the $2.8 billion Viva White Oak mixed-use project.

“I remain really grateful that addressing the historic inequities in East County … has not been my priority alone as the district council member,” councilmember Kristin Mink (D-Dist. 5), who represents the area that includes the White Oak neighborhood, said prior to the council vote. “It is a shared goal, and it will be a part of this council’s shared story.”

The council voted to approve a proposal by County Executive Marc Elrich (D) to create a 294-acre development district and tax increment financing district in the eastern portion of the county in White Oak, near the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) headquarters and Adventist HealthCare White Oak Medical Center. The vote followed a June 10 public hearing on the proposed legislation.

Viva White Oak — once named LifeSci Village — is a long-planned community that would be near the FDA’s White Oak campus at 10903 New Hampshire Ave. and Adventist HealthCare White Oak Medical Center at 11890 Healing Way. To be located on 280 acres, the development is expected to include up to 12.1 million square feet of commercial, residential, retail and public space. According to a May county news release, the development is expected to generate 17,000 construction jobs, 9,000 permanent jobs and an estimated $62 million in annual county revenue once completed.

- Advertisement -

“Eastern Montgomery County presents a significant opportunity to attract private investment and add significant housing, retail and private sector job opportunities,” Elrich wrote in a letter to council President Kate Stewart (D-Dist. 4) on April 30. “Following many years of external partnership building, the County has attracted an experienced development team with an interest in, and comprehensive plan for, bringing a major development to this area.

Passage of Elrich’s proposed legislation allows the county to enter into its first-ever tax increment financing plan with a private company, Baltimore-based MCB Real Estate, to fund the Viva White Oak redevelopment project.

Nearly 5,000 homes, including apartments, are expected to be built, along with new retail, hotel, and medical office space, according to county staff. The plan also “reserves land for a new elementary school, active parks, bike lanes, and community trails, all while protecting more than 18 acres through forest conservation,” according to a county press release.

The plan to create a development district still has some steps before it is finalized. According to Stewart, the next step is for the proposed development district to be reviewed by the county Planning Board. Following the board’s review, Elrich will review the board’s draft of the development district and prepare a fiscal report, which the council will review and vote on as a separate resolution.

“I do think this is the moment to celebrate that this is going to take us to the next step. The details will matter. We won’t agree on everything. We’re going to ask for more. We’re going to push back,” said council Vice President Will Jawando (D-At-large), who is running for county executive in 2026. “But this is an exciting moment in time to use this innovative strategy to really deliver a public benefit to residents — to my neighbors, to our neighbors who deserve it.”

The public-private partnership with MCB Real Estate would allow the county to use tax increment financing to subsidize the project. According to the county’s May news release, local governments use this type of funding mechanism “to pledge future property tax revenues from within the project area to fund core public infrastructure such as roads, utilities, and open space, without impacting existing County resources or services.”

MCB Real Estate entered into a contract with the county government to redevelop the Viva White Oak property in 2023. The proposed redevelopment has faced several site plan hurdles as well as changing partnerships between developers and the county since 2021.

“Let me be clear, this is not a subsidy. It is not a tax break. It is an important financing tool that uses future property tax revenue, revenue that would not exist without the project being developed, to fund critical public improvements,” David Bramble, co-founder and managing partner of MCB Real Estate, said prior to Tuesday’s vote. “If for any reason that revenue falls short, the developer is on the hook. There is zero financial risk to the county.”

Community residents and business leaders alike voiced overwhelming support during the June 10 public hearing.

- Advertisement -



“The project will deliver much needed economic growth and job creation in East County and accelerate and foster innovation throughout the county and even the region,” Brian Levine, vice president of government affairs for the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce, said at the hearing.