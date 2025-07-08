Velatis Caramels now open in Bethesda

“It took a little longer to get in than I wanted to, but we’re here now and I’m just thrilled to death,” Velatis Caramels owner Amy Servais said Tuesday inside her newly opened sweets shop in downtown Bethesda.

On Monday, Velatis Caramels, which got its start in Richmond, Virginia, in the 1850s, opened a new location at 4928 Hampden Lane in The Shoppes of Bethesda after relocating from downtown Silver Spring. The shopping center is near Bethesda Row and is home to Tako Grill, a county-owned liquor store, Pure Barre and SoulCycle.

Before moving, Servais had operated the Velatis Caramels shop on Georgia Avenue in downtown Silver Spring for nearly 16 years. The Georgia Avenue shop closed in late April.

Velatis was established in 1866 in the Washington, D.C., area and has sold hand-crafted caramels, chocolates, baked goods, toffees and ice cream ever since. The store moved several times around the area before the business was bought by Servais and her family in 1996. The purchase included the Velatis trademark and recipes, Servais said. In addition to the Bethesda shop, Servais’ sister operates a Velatis location inside the Pentagon.

The Bethesda shop is in soft opening mode, Servais said, and a grand opening celebration is planned for September.

Amy Servais’ (center) family bought the Velatis Caramels business in 1996. Photo credit: Elia Griffin

Velatis is filling the former space of Underwraps, a women’s clothing store. The former store’s sign is still displayed on an outdoor awning but Servais said a Velatis outdoor banner and sign will soon be installed.

For now, Servais and her employees are busy making caramels, truffles, chocolates and baked goods to fill the display counters and to prepare for orders when the shop’s website relaunches next week.

“It’s a very get-my-bearings-in-the-kitchen kind of thing,” Servais said.

Servais is no stranger to selling in the Bethesda area. From 2006 to 2012 she sold Velatis sweets at the Montgomery Farm Women’s Cooperative Market on Wisconsin Avenue in downtown Bethesda, she said. Since then, she always had her eye on opening a store in The Shoppes of Bethesda.

Servais said the decision to close the Silver Spring shop and relocate to Bethesda came in part due to the pandemic and the impact of ongoing construction of the light-rail Purple Line on her business. When completed, the line will run from Bethesda through downtown Silver Spring to New Carrollton.

“We were doing COVID hours just until last year because nobody was back at work, [and] the Purple Line construction crews [were] right in front of our door. You couldn’t even see … I mean … it was just a disaster,” Servais said.

Now in Bethesda, Servais said she is looking forward to serving a new community and welcoming back county customers.

The store is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., but will extend its hours to 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. toward the end of the summer, Servaid said. She also noted she will try out extending the hours even later at night to “see if we can catch that person going to dinner” who wants something sweet to eat.