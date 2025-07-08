Two MoCo natives tee off at U.S. Adaptive Open in Rockville

Things might not have gone the way Olney’s Jack Bonifant wanted for the first day of the U.S. Adaptive Open at Woodmont Country Club in Rockville—he ended Monday 11 over par and trailing the cut-off to make Wednesday’s final round by six strokes.

But in spite of his course struggles, he told Bethesda Today that he enjoyed the experience of playing in a tournament so close to home.

“I’m really happy it’s here [at Woodmont], certainly nice to stay home, but unfortunately [my] golf was pretty bad all day,” Bonifant said.

Bonifant is one of nearly 100 male and female golfers competing in the U.S. Golf Association’s (USGA) championship, which runs through Wednesday and is being played for the first time at Woodmont.

The event welcomes golfers with a range of disabilities from around the world. The golfers compete for an overall event championship as well as championships in disability categories including coordination impairment, intellectual impairment, lower limb impairment, multiple limb amputee, seated players, short stature, upper limb impairment, and vision impairment.

Bonifant competes in the coordination impairment category. An accident when he was 6 weeks old left Bonifant partially paralyzed on the left side of his body.

Woodmont golf director David Dorn told Bethesda Today that he knew he wanted to host the event at the Rockville club after traveling to North Carolina to watch a former intern compete in the inaugural event three years ago.

“What better way to give back to the community,” Dorn said. “I just told myself I have to bring this to Woodmont.”

He noted the course was renovated to ensure that it was fit to host an inclusive tournament.

“What we did is make the tee boxes just flow into the fairways, we made all the greens and bunkers accessible, we widened fairways,” Dorn said.

Players competing in the seated players category swing their clubs from special wheelchairs, so these devices need to be able to access all points of the course. Dorn said the renovations were made to try to balance these accessibility features with keeping the course challenging enough for top-level competitions. The club has hosted qualifiers for the U.S. Open and is scheduled to host the U.S. Junior Amateur Championship in 2028.

“There’s nothing not to like here [at Woodmont]. It is unbelievable, it’s a massive campus with every amenity you can imagine,” said Stephanie Parel, USGA’s tournament director for the U.S. Adaptive Open. “It’s a really conducive fit for adaptive golf the way it has a continuous tee and fairway design.”

Local competitors

Bonifant is one of two players from Montgomery County competing in the tournament. The other is Ford Martin, 32, who grew up in Potomac and now lives in Nashville.

Martin shot five over par on Monday and, like Bonifant, competes in the coordination impairment category. Martin was a single stroke outside of the cutoff to make it to the final round when play ended Monday.

After two days of play, players outside of the overall top 20 for men and overall top 10 for women are cut. Players can also qualify for the cutoff by being in the top three of their impairment category for men, top two for women, or being within five strokes of the leader of their category.

At the end of play Monday, two-time defending champion Kipp Popert of England was at the top of the leaderboard at 11 strokes under par.

Bonifant grew up playing junior golf and went to compete on the golf team at Sherwood High School in Sandy Spring, before walking on to the Division 1 team at James Madison University in Virginia.

Bonifant, who still lives in Olney and works for Salesforce, said his family’s roots in the county predate the American Revolution and they still own a home off of Bonifant Road in Silver Spring. His father, James Bonifant, is the administrative judge for Montgomery County Circuit Court in Rockville.

“I’m a Marylander through and through. I think it’s a great place to live, I’m going to raise my kids here,” said Bonifant, who has one son.

He noted he had played the Woodmont course as a junior golfer. Having the tournament held at Woodmont meant his wife, parents, and nephew, who sometimes caddies for him, could watch him play.

As a result of his paralysis, Bonifant said his left side struggles to engage with the right side of his body when he gets nervous, which he said he experienced during his round Monday.

“It’s always there,” Bonifant said. “That certainly wasn’t the only reason I played bad.”

Having played less golf this year before heading into the tournament was the biggest factor in his struggles, he said.

Former Potomac resident Ford Martin, right, discusses his round with a fellow adaptive golfer after the first day of the U.S. Adaptive Open at the Woodmont Country Club in Rockville. Credit: Max Schaeffer

Martin was born with bilateral neurogenic club feet, a condition that required four surgeries on each foot and to have his ankles surgically fused. As a result, his ankles are fixed at 90-degree ankles and can’t move from side to side or up and down.

Martin uses orthotic devices to support his ankles and prevent him from falling over his toes, which would angle downward without them.

Martin works in commercial real estate in Nashville, but said he is staying at his childhood home in Potomac for the tournament.

“It’s been great to sleep in my old bed, and come here [to Woodmont], and practice at Congressional [County Club in Bethesda],” Martin said.

Martin said he has never let his disability deter him from competing in athletics — he was the starting lacrosse goalie during high school at Georgetown Preparatory School in Bethesda, a prestigious program that churns out Division 1 athletes.

“I like having my own pressure on myself to perform and compete,” Martin said. “That’s what drives me to keep practicing.”

Martin said the most challenging part of golfing with his condition is hitting the ball from uneven points on the course, such as a sand bunker.

“I’ve gotten very good at flat lies and tee boxes, but that’s only like 20% of golf if that,” Martin said. “So … finding a comfortable stance where I feel like I can still get a good swing on the ball is probably the hardest thing.”

Martin said friends and family, including his parents, in-laws, cousins and former high school lacrosse teammates, came to the tournament to support him.

Dorn recalled that he and Martin played 18 holes together at Congressional Country Club in 2024.

“We’re playing and he’s bombing these 320-yard drives out there and he beat me up pretty good,” Dorn said. “Then on the 17th [hole], he said, ‘I’m looking forward to try and qualify for your championship.’ ”

Dorn asked Martin which championship he was referring to and Martin told him it was the U.S. Adaptive Open.

“I was like ‘What?’ I had no idea he was disabled,” Dorn said.