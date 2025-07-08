Council Public Safety Committee signals support of police radio encryption

With the Montgomery County police department in the final phase of encrypting its radio transmissions, the County Council’s Public Safety Committee said Monday it supports the move.

Committee Chair Sidney Katz (D-Dist. 3) told police officials during a committee meeting he would listen to public radio transmissions over a police scanner that he owned for “many years” but understands and supports the department’s need to change its practice.

“I was in a store, and I’d see the police go flying by, and I’m nosy, so I would want to know what they were doing,” Katz said.

News about the department’s move to full encryption leaked in late March. The decision stems from the department’s concerns about the public transmission of sensitive information concerning police operations and the people involved. Department officials have also said that encryption will put a stop to criminals listening in on police transmissions and help reduce so-called “swatting” incidents, in which false reports are made with the intent of provoking a large police response.

Two such swatting incidents occurred on Monday in Bethesda when police were dispatched to shootings on Woodmont Avenue shortly before 11 a.m. and again shortly after 4 p.m., according to police spokesperson Shiera Goff.

In recent years, law enforcement agencies around the country, including the New York police department, have moved to encrypt their emergency communications and radio channels despite critics noting that at least three police-involved deaths in New York were discovered by the press from radio transmissions. The Baltimore Police Department encrypted its channels in 2023, but made them available to the public with a 15-minute delay.

Jerry Zremski, a professor at the Philip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland, told Bethesda Today in June that encryption will make it difficult for reporters to respond to stories involving public safety and the police.

“In every newsroom I’ve ever been in there has been a police scanner radio that people are listening to. It’s just going to make the job of local reporters more difficult,” Zremski said.

Radio encryption also was called out by the Radio Television Digital News Association as its “biggest issue” of 2023.

“These communications provide individuals and newsrooms with essential updates on issues happening in their communities such as violent crime, hazardous conditions or officer-involved shootings,” the Washington, D.C.-based organization said in a 2023 statement. “The move to encrypt police scanner communications puts the public – and the newsrooms that serve them by seeking and reporting the truth – at risk.”

The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service does not plan to encrypt its radio transmissions, spokesperson Pete Piringer told Bethesda Today in April.

‘A necessity’

County police Chief Marc Yamada, along with several department officials, attended Monday’s meeting to discuss why the department decided to encrypt radio dispatch transmissions. The officials also addressed councilmembers’ concerns and questions related to department transparency and timely information sharing.

“Contrary to what some may believe or say, moving towards radio encryption has become a necessity for law enforcement, not just regionally, but nationally,” Yamada told the committee. “It’s not due to trying to hide from the increased scrutiny caused by national events and police misconduct, as some have suggested, but due to the rapidly evolving technology that has allowed individuals to gain an advantage of law enforcement.”

Yamada said the department has seen situations in which “inaccurate information is passed along that served to increase community fear and panic,” as well as an increase in swatting calls. Yamada did not provide any specific examples of such situations during the meeting.

Committee members Dawn Luedtke (D-Dist. 7) and Kristin Mink (D-Dist. 5) expressed support for the department’s decision to encrypt its radio transmissions.

“We need to make sure we are protecting victims and the accused as well because when the information is coming out instantaneously, if there is an arrest, they are still accused, not convicted,” Luedtke said Monday. “… And we need to be mindful of some of the offenders being juveniles.”

Employing a “balanced approach” to encryption and making sure the department joined other regional law enforcement agencies that use full encryption or are in the process of doing so is “incredibly important,” Luedtke said.

She also noted that moving forward, the department needs to make sure accurate information is disseminated in a timely way to the public and news media.

“We are committed to transparency,” Assistant Chief Nicholas Augustine said during the meeting. “Our [Public Information Office] works in a timely fashion to get information out to the public when there is a critical incident occurring.”

Augustine noted that transmissions will still be recorded by the department and the public can access information and dispatches about past incidents through Maryland Public Information Act (MPIA) requests.

Mink said the department also needs to keep an eye on any equity issues that may arise due to the cost of MPIA requests. She also said she was concerned about potential staffing issues because of the need to process requests and make redactions. The police department’s Records Division handles its MPIA requests.

Augustine said the department didn’t anticipate an influx of MPIA requests but does have the staffing – full-time and contract workers who are not sworn officers – that can be available to help.

“If it increases, we do have the ability to bring additional contractors in to assist with redactions,” Augustine said.

Luedtke also noted the department can add information to its website about fee waivers for MPIA requests.

Encryption progress

The department is in the “final phase” of radio encryption and working on encrypting the radios in police vehicles, Augustine told the committee.

As of early July, about 98% of portable radios carried by county officers and 65% of the department’s vehicles have been reprogrammed to encrypt transmissions, Assistant Chief of Patrol Darren Francke told Bethesda Today on Tuesday.

The department’s dispatch channels for the First District (Rockville), Second District (Bethesda) and Fifth District (Germantown) are not yet fully encrypted. Francke said the department is focused on reprogramming its police vehicles before making the change in those districts.

The encryption efforts will also apply to police departments in Rockville, Takoma Park, Gaithersburg and Chevy Chase Village and the Montgomery County division of the Maryland-National Capital Park Police, according to police officials. Francke said Tuesday that because the Takoma Park police department has its own dispatch center, it is not fully encrypting its transmissions but will need to reprogram its radios to connect with the county’s system for mutual aid situations.

According to Augustine, there is no additional cost to encryption as all law enforcement radios in the county are “encryption-capable.”