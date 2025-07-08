Community members pack County Council meeting, urge abandonment of Midcounty Highway extension plans

Dozens of community members packed the Montgomery County Council chambers in Rockville on Tuesday to encourage councilmembers to abandon a latent plan to develop a 5-mile highway extension stretching from Clarksburg to Montgomery Village.

First proposed in the 1960s, the Midcounty Highway Extended, or M-83, has not been funded for construction. In recent years, the council has voted against developing portions of M-83, and there has been a lack of interest from local government officials in developing the highway. However, because the project is still included in the county’s highway master plan, it could still be pursued by a future Planning Board or council unless it is removed from the plan. The comprehensive cost estimate for the proposed M-83 highway is $1.37 billion.

Community members who spoke during Tuesday’s public hearing on updating the county’s highways master plan most often mentioned pollution and traffic concerns as well opposition to the destruction of parks, forests and wetlands that would be required for construction, including in the Great Seneca Stream Valley Park and the North Germantown Greenway Stream Valley Park, both in Germantown.

“The project may only stand 5 miles, but that’s 5 miles of homes, trees, trails and ecosystems, 5 miles of natural spaces and community spaces that would be permanently altered or destroyed,” Damascus resident and Watkins Mill High School student Evin Fernando said during Tuesday’s hearing. “Habitats for animals would disappear and with them, a piece of what makes our community special. Please don’t pave over our future.”

A smaller handful of supporters noted that the highway is needed to connect upcounty and attain affordable housing goals.

The council is reviewing the county Planning Board’s draft of the Master Plan of Highways and Transitways 2025 Technical Update. The update was deemed necessary after the council passed legislation in 2022 revising the county’s road classifications.

The technical update approved by the Planning Board calls for continuing to implement these new road classifications and target speeds for roadways, and updates transitways to bring the master plan up to date with more recent county plans, according to a council staff report.

Following the Planning Board’s review of the master plan, the board voted in April to remove the northern portion of the planned M-83 that would stretch between Clarksburg and Montgomery Village. The Planning Board found the plan was inconsistent with the county’s 2022 master plan update, Thrive Montgomery 2050, and its Climate Action Plan.



“After much discussion and analysis, the Planning Board recommended removing the northern extension of M-83,” Planning Board Chair Artie Harris said Tuesday during the hearing. “The board also recommended conducting a comprehensive study of travel needs in the Clarksburg to Germantown quarter to assess whether there is sufficient master plan transportation capacity to accommodate planned development.”

During a virtual media briefing Monday, council President Kate Stewart (D-Dist. 4) did not take a position on the proposed highway extension but noted that there had been limited support for it.

“There has been no movement on M-83, and there have been changes that have happened in the area regarding how we even think about transportation issues,” Stewart said. “In addition to that, we need to consider the cost and the environment impacts of moving forward with M-83.”





At Tuesday’s hearing, more than 40 people spoke in opposition to the proposed highway extension.

“M-83 sits at the doorstep of our diverse, 60-year-old community, which continues to grow and become a first and permanent home for families of varied socioeconomic backgrounds,” said Mike Conroy, executive vice president of the Montgomery Village Foundation, a nonprofit supporting the neighborhood. “M-83 would split Montgomery Village neighborhoods, displacing residents and businesses, encroach on residential and school property lines, destroy important wildlife habitats and ecosystems and further exacerbate vehicular and pedestrian safety issues at vital entry points.”

Several opponents who spoke wore stickers with an emblem crossing out “M-83.”



“M-83 is an outdated, destructive and harmful highway proposal that fails to address modern-day mobility and travel patterns,” county resident Tim Goodfellow said. “In a word, M-83 is retrograde.”

Only a couple of speakers said they supported the plan. Robert Nelson, a Goshen resident and past chair of the Upcounty Citizens Advisory Board, said the highway is needed to provide more road connections for residents of the upcounty area. He argued that county officials have supported highway extensions in other areas of the county.

“It’s inequity for Montgomery County to support seven extended roads and single out just one for removal,” Nelson said.

Edgar Gonzalez, executive director of the Suburban Maryland Transportation Alliance, said more community outreach is needed before the council decides whether to eliminate the highway plan.

“The road best supports the affordable housing goals of the county,” Gonzalez said. “The proposed elimination is a betrayal to residents … it is a travesty of the planning process.”

Longtime advocacy to abandon plan

Though there had been no movement in recent years on the highway extension until the Planning Board acted in April, opponents have been advocating for years against it.

Transit Alternatives to Mid-County Highway Extended, more commonly known as the TAME Coalition, is a local organization of community members opposed to M-83 that has been in operation since 2009.

Director Diane Cameron told Bethesda Today in a June interview that while she lives in Kensington, she became involved with the TAME Coalition because she enjoys the upcounty parks and believes the entire county would be impacted negatively if the M-83 is constructed.

“This proposed M-83 highway would be so detrimental to the county because people rely upon our parks for so many things. People rely on them for clean air and cool air,” Cameron said.

A key part of TAME’s advocacy, and a frequent talking point during Tuesday’s hearing, is encouraging the increased development of public transit options in the county as an alternative to the M-83 highway. TAME advocates for options including Ride On Bus improvements serving the upcounty and continued funding for Metro to support Red Line maintenance and the Shady Grove station, support and funding for planned improvements to the Germantown and Boyds MARC train stations and development of a Bus Rapid Transit on Route 355. The Planning Board’s study also supports investment in these transit alternatives for the upcounty.

Cameron said TAME has learned through research that even a small increase in residents using public transit decreases the need for highways and other roadways. She said TAME is not suggesting that residents get rid of their cars, but that the county explore ways to make alternative transit options more accessible.

“It is a little surprising to a lot of people when they learn that a small increase of people taking transit or otherwise not driving on a given day results in a larger improvement in traffic flow,” Cameron said.





The council’s Transportation and Environment Committee will hold a work session July 21 on the highways master plan. A vote has not been scheduled. The committee is expected to make a recommendation to be voted on by the full council.