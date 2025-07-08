101-year-old Rockville resident shares secret to long life

Dr. Thelma Spencer, who lives in Rockville, celebrated her 101st birthday on Friday with a party at her residence at Brightview Fallsgrove senior living community. Spencer, a former educator, told WTOP that her secret to a long life is “don’t do anything stupid.” [WTOP]



Rockville woman found guilty in 2021 Labor Day shooting

A Rockville woman was found guilty Thursday for her part in a 2021 shooting that took place on Labor Day in Northwest Washington, D.C., resulting in three deaths and three injuries. Toyia Johnson was found guilty of tampering with physical evidence and being an accessory after the fact to assault with intent to kill while armed. [WUSA9]



New technology developed in Bethesda aims to make golfing more accessible

A new method of technology developed by Bethesda-based AdapTee aims to make golfing more accessible for people with disabilities. [NBC 4]

Today’s weather



A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 4pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 4pm and 5pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 5pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 93.

In case you missed it:

