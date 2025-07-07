MoCo school board President Julie Yang announces County Council run

Montgomery County Board of Education President Julie Yang announced Monday she is running for the County Council seat representing District 1 in the 2026 gubernatorial election.

“I’m running for the County Council to put Montgomery County back on track,” Yang said in a press release. “Montgomery County needs bold leadership that has already addressed tough issues, engaged in difficult conversations, and made informed policy decisions within our County.”

District 1 includes Bethesda, Chevy Chase and Potomac.

Yang, a Democrat, was elected to the school board in 2022, representing District 3, which includes the downcounty area, and was elected president by her fellow board members in 2024. She previously worked as a college and career adviser for Montogomery County Public Schools (MCPS).

Yang and her fellow board members recently completed another difficult budget cycle. The board reached a compromise with the County Council to fund 99.8% of the school system’s $3.65 billion budget request for fiscal year 2026 without requiring an income tax increase by reallocating money from the school system’s retiree health benefit trust.

The Democratic gubernatorial primary will be held June 23, 2026. Yang is running for a seat currently held by councilmember Andrew Friedson (D-Dist. 1), who is running for county executive in the same election.

Friedson, council Vice President Will Jawando (D-At-large) and councilmember Evan Glass (D-At-large), are vying for the Democratic nomination to replace County Executive Marc Elrich (D), who is facing his final two years in office due to term limits. In November, voters passed a term-limit referendum that amends the county charter to restrict the county executive to serving two terms. Elrich is serving the second year of his second four-year term, which will end in 2026.

Yang is the only declared candidate in the race for the District 1 seat. Multiple candidates have launched campaigns for at-large seats, including Elrich; former Montgomery County Democratic party chair Scott Goldberg; Jeremiah Pope, chief of staff for a Maryland General Assembly lawmaker; and Josie Caballero, an LGBTQ+ policy advocate and Navy veteran. Councilmember Laurie-Anne Sayles (D-At-large) is also seeking reelection to a second term.

“My vision is to help shape Montgomery County into a thriving hub of educational excellence and economic opportunity that we can all count on,” Yang said in the release. “I am also running to defend our values when the federal government is rolling back civil rights protections, terminating federal jobs, and gutting social programs that are a lifeline to many.”

According to Yang’s campaign website, her platform’s priorities include using education to develop the county’s workforce, investing in the local economy, supporting transparent and inclusive budgeting processes and responding to local challenges created by federal policy changes.

Yang has opted to participate in the county’s public campaign financing system, according to the press release. This means she can receive $4 for each dollar of the first $50 of a qualifying contribution received from a county resident, $3 for each dollar for the second $50 and $2 for each dollar for the third $50 from the public election fund. The maximum limit on public funds is $125,000 for a district council candidate. These amounts are different for county executive candidates and at-large council candidates.

In exchange for participating in this system, candidates must refuse to accept contributions from groups, organizations and corporations. This includes PACs, local central action committees for political parties and labor unions.