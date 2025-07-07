Police identify victim in fatal pedestrian collision in Wheaton 

Montgomery County police identified the woman who died Sunday after she was hit by an SUV while crossing Veirs Mill Road in Wheaton as Blanca Elida Parada Del Cid, 47, of Kensington, police said Monday in a statement.

According to a Sunday statement, officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service crews responded shortly after 9:30 p.m. to a report of a collision involving a pedestrian. The location of the crash is about a half mile from Westfield Wheaton mall.

Police said Monday an investigation found Parada Del Cid was crossing Veirs Mill Road near Galt Avenue when she was struck by the driver of a Nissan Rogue. Parada Del Cid was pronounced dead at the scene, police said Monday.

The driver of the Nissan also remained at the scene, police said.

- Advertisement -

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, and detectives from the police department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit encouraged witnesses of the collision to call 240-773-6620.