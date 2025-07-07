Pedestrian dies after Wheaton collision

A woman died after she was struck Sunday night by a SUV near the intersection of Veirs Mill Road and Galt Avenue in Wheaton, Montgomery County police said late Sunday night in a statement.

According to the statement, officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service crews responded shortly after 9:30 p.m. to a report of a collision involving a pedestrian. The location of the crash is about a half mile from Westfield Wheaton mall.

Officers determined that a Nissan Rogue struck the woman, who was pronounced dead, the statement said. The driver remained at the scene.

No other details about the collision were provided.

The crash is under investigation by the police department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit. The woman’s identity will be released following the proper notification of the next of kin, the statement said.

Veirs Mill Road was closed between Galt Avenue and University Boulevard West while police investigated the collision. The road had reopened by about 5 a.m. Monday, police posted on social media.