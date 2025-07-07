Pedestrian killed in traffic collision in Derwood 

An adult female pedestrian was killed Monday in a traffic collision at approximately 12:05 p.m., in the area of Applewood Lane and Muncaster Mill Road in Derwood, according to social media posts from Montgomery County police.

The driver remained on scene, according to police.

MCPD is on scene of a fatal pedestrian collision involving an adult female in the area of Applewood Ln. and Muncaster Mill Rd. that occurred at approximately 12:05 p.m.

Driver remained on scene. #MCPNews #MCPD pic.twitter.com/NonGVi2Xz6 — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) July 7, 2025

According to radio transmissions, at approximately 11:40 a.m., Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) crews were dispatched to Muncaster Mill Road and Applewood Lane for the report of a pedestrian struck. MCFRS personnel on the scene reported a cardiac arrest at about 11:45 a.m. over radio transmissions.

This is a developing story.