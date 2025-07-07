Become a Member
Public Safety & Justice

Pedestrian killed in traffic collision in Derwood 

Muncaster Mill Road closed following incident

By Ashlyn Campbell
July 7, 2025 12:33 p.m. | Updated: July 7, 2025 12:48 p.m.
Montgomery County police car. Photo credit: Ashlyn Campbell

An adult female pedestrian was killed Monday in a traffic collision at approximately 12:05 p.m., in the area of Applewood Lane and Muncaster Mill Road in Derwood, according to social media posts from Montgomery County police.

The driver remained on scene, according to police.

According to radio transmissions, at approximately 11:40 a.m., Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) crews were dispatched to Muncaster Mill Road and Applewood Lane for the report of a pedestrian struck. MCFRS personnel on the scene reported a cardiac arrest at about 11:45 a.m. over radio transmissions.

This is a developing story.

