Mediterranean restaurant Agora to open in downtown Bethesda

Agora, a Mediterranean restaurant in Washington, D.C., is planning to open by next summer in the former Daily Grill space at the Hyatt Regency Bethesda at One Bethesda Metro Center. [Washington Business Journal]

Two die in head-on collision on 1-270 in Germantown

A Clarksburg woman and a Frederick man died early Saturday in a head-on, two-vehicle collision on I-270 near Germantown Road, officials said. [WTOP]

King Arthur Baking Co. to open pop-up in Bethesda

The baking company is expected to open a pop-up next month in the former home of Indigo Octopus in Bethesda’s Wildwood shopping center. [Store Reporter]

Today’s weather: Partly sunny, with a high near 89; chance of thunderstorms

