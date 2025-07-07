Become a Member
Mediterranean restaurant Agora to open in downtown Bethesda

Plus: Two die in head-on collision on 1-270; King Arthur Baking Co. to open Bethesda pop-up

By Julie Rasicot
July 7, 2025 6:00 a.m. | Updated: July 6, 2025 11:02 p.m.
Morning notes graphic with an alarm clock

Agora, a Mediterranean restaurant in Washington, D.C., is planning to open by next summer in the former Daily Grill space at the Hyatt Regency Bethesda at One Bethesda Metro Center. [Washington Business Journal]

Two die in head-on collision on 1-270 in Germantown

A Clarksburg woman and a Frederick man died early Saturday in a head-on, two-vehicle collision on I-270 near Germantown Road, officials said. [WTOP]

King Arthur Baking Co. to open pop-up in Bethesda

The baking company is expected to open a pop-up next month in the former home of Indigo Octopus in Bethesda’s Wildwood shopping center. [Store Reporter]

Today’s weather: Partly sunny, with a high near 89; chance of thunderstorms

In case you missed it:

From tacos to dumplings: Vendors open in downtown Silver Spring’s Commas Food Hall

Police arrest five teens after stolen car pursuit in Silver Spring 

Opinion: Supreme Court’s opt-out ruling could lead to slippery slope

