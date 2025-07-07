From Bethesda Magazine: What do a blacksmith shop, Kennedy home and pet cemetery have in common?

The cradle of the Special Olympics has cleared the first hurdles for designation as a historic site in Montgomery County. Built in 1901, the home and grounds known as Timberlawn (pictured above) at 5700 Sugarbush Lane in Rockville is where Eunice Kennedy Shriver started a summer camp for 34 children with intellectual disabilities in 1962. Camp Shriver led to the first International Special Olympics Summer Games in Chicago in 1968 and inspired a global movement.

Following a recommendation by the county Historic Preservation Commission and the support of the planning board, Timberlawn still needs a favorable vote by the county council later this year to be added to the county’s Master Plan for Historic Preservation.

Since the plan was adopted in 1979, the county has designated hundreds of properties and historic districts, protecting them from demolition and affording them tax credits. A place need not be really old to be historic—consider the 1956 ranch house on Berwick Road in Silver Spring where Rachel Carson wrote Silent Spring.

455 individual sites designated historic by montgomery county

individual sites designated historic by montgomery county 1,035 properties in the largest historic district, the Takoma Park district

properties in the largest historic district, the Takoma Park district 5 art deco houses in the smallest historic district, the Polychrome district, built in 1934 and 1935 on Colesville and Sutherland roads in Silver Spring

art deco houses in the smallest historic district, the Polychrome district, built in 1934 and 1935 on Colesville and Sutherland roads in Silver Spring 1 historic pet cemetery—Aspin Hill Memorial Park, one of the largest and earliest in the country, established in 1920 and named after a British dog kennel, not its location, which is Aspen Hill

historic pet cemetery—Aspin Hill Memorial Park, one of the largest and earliest in the country, established in 1920 and named after a British dog kennel, not its location, which is Aspen Hill 8 historic districts are significant examples of early federal history and rural villages, such as Beallsville and Sandy Spring

historic districts are significant examples of early federal history and rural villages, such as Beallsville and Sandy Spring 2-3 years to complete the process, including 18 months of research by county historians and a year of public hearings and reviews by the Historic Preservation Commission, the planning board and the county council

years to complete the process, including 18 months of research by county historians and a year of public hearings and reviews by the Historic Preservation Commission, the planning board and the county council 25 % of the cost of exterior restoration of individual historic properties and all properties within historic districts can be credited against property taxes

% of the cost of exterior restoration of individual historic properties and all properties within historic districts can be credited against property taxes 66 years is the age of the most recent historic site, the Heffner Park Community Center, built in 1959 at 42 Oswego Ave. in Takoma Park, reflecting activism by Black residents for facilities during lingering segregation

years is the age of the most recent historic site, the Heffner Park Community Center, built in 1959 at 42 Oswego Ave. in Takoma Park, reflecting activism by Black residents for facilities during lingering segregation 275 years is the approximate age of the county’s oldest historic property, Magruder’s Blacksmith Shop, 7835 River Road in Bethesda, built before 1751

years is the approximate age of the county’s oldest historic property, Magruder’s Blacksmith Shop, 7835 River Road in Bethesda, built before 1751 19 locations reviewed from 2020 to May 2025, including 17 sites and 2 districts. Of the 19, 7 were designated historic, 7 were turned down, and 5 are pending, including Timberlawn

Source: Montgomery County Historic Preservation Office

This appears in the July/August 2025 issue of Bethesda Magazine.