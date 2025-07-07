County Council to vote on creation of White Oak development district

The Montgomery County Council will vote on whether to create a development district in the White Oak neighborhood of Silver Spring following a public hearing Tuesday. Creation of the district would be the next step in the long-awaited development of Viva White Oak.



The council will also hold public hearings on topics including a proposed child care provider tax credit and proposed hotel labor agreement requirements.

The council will meet at 1:30 p.m. in the Stella Werner Council Office Building in Rockville for its regular weekly business meeting. Here’s what to expect:

Vote on White Oak development district

The council will vote on a proposal by County Executive Marc Elrich (D) to create a 294-acre development district and tax increment financing district in the eastern portion of the county in the White Oak neighborhood of Silver Spring, near the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) headquarters and Adventist HealthCare White Oak Medical Center.

“Eastern Montgomery County presents a significant opportunity to attract private investment and add significant housing, retail and private sector job opportunities,” Elrich wrote in a letter to council President Kate Stewart (D-Dist. 4) on April 30. “Following many years of external partnership building, the County has attracted an experienced development team with an interest in, and comprehensive plan for, bringing a major development to this area.

Viva White Oak — once named LifeSci Village — is a long-planned community that would be near the FDA’s White Oak campus at 10903 New Hampshire Ave. and Adventist HealthCare White Oak Medical Center at 11890 Healing Way. To be located on 280 acres, the development is expected to include up to 12.1 million square feet of commercial, residential, retail and public space. According to a May county news release, the development is expected to generate 17,000 construction jobs, 9,000 permanent jobs and an estimated $62 million in annual county revenue once completed.

Passage of Elrich’s proposed legislation would allow the county to enter into its first-ever tax increment financing plan with a private company to fund the long-awaited $2.8 billion Viva White Oak redevelopment project.

Community residents and business leaders alike voiced overwhelming support during a council public hearing on Elrich’s proposal last month.

Public hearing on child care tax credit

The council will hear from the public on a proposal by Stewart to increase eligibility for the county’s existing day care and child care property tax credit and expand the amount of the credit.

“Montgomery County is facing a child care crisis, which reflects a broader statewide trend. Maryland has lost 15.5% of licensed providers and over 1,000 home-based providers in recent years,” Stewart said during a June 16 media briefing. “This decline has reduced child care options for families, increased wait lists and put added strain on working parents in Montgomery County.”

In 1988, the council passed a law creating a property tax credit for improvements to real property used by day care providers. According to Stewart, the legislation hasn’t been updated since it was introduced.

The current available tax credit is $3,000. Stewart's bill would increase that amount to up to $10,000 and expand eligibility to child care homes and centers that serve as many as nine to 12 children at a time.

The legislation is co-sponsored by council Vice President Will Jawando (D-At-large) and councilmembers Andrew Friedson (D-Dist. 1), Evan Glass (D-At-large), Laurie-Anne Sayles (D-At-large), Gabe Albornoz (D-At-large) and Sidney Katz (D-Dist. 3).

Public hearing on proposed hotel labor agreement requirements

The council also will hear from the public on a bill introduced last month by Stewart, Katz and Natali Fani-González (D-Dist. 6) that would require any hotel or conference center supported by county funding to enter into labor peace agreements with employee unions and other labor organizations in order to receive the county’s financial backing.

“Giving workers the right to organize, the right to feel that they can talk to somebody without this fear of getting fired, is the right thing to do, and it really raises our values as a county, and it helps develop a strong workforce,” Fani-González said when introducing the legislation last month.

The bill aims to help prevent strikes, lockouts or labor disputes that could disrupt operations, according to its sponsors.

UNITE HERE Local 25, the union representing more than 7,500 hotel, restaurant and casino workers in the Washington, D.C., metro region, encouraged consumer boycotts of several local establishments due to workers rights’ concerns, Axios reported last month. This included the Bethesda North Marriott Hotel & Conference Center, which was funded in partnership with the county government. On June 18, the union lifted the boycott.

While the union is not actively on strike, its members have voiced concern over the lack of a contract at the North Bethesda hotel and conference center on Marinelli Road and issued a press release in May urging local lawmakers to boycott the venue, where many political events are held. The conference center, which was built in 2004, was developed using money from the county government, but is run by Marriott.