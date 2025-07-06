Police investigate homicide at Leisure World in Silver Spring

A man is in custody after a woman was found dead Saturday evening in a residence at Leisure World in Silver Spring, Montgomery County police said Saturday night in a statement.

Police are investigating the death as a homicide, the statement said. No details were provided about how the woman died.

The death occurred inside a private residence and involved family members, Jim Rudnick, Leisure World director of security and transportation, wrote in a message sent Saturday evening to the senior living community.

“At no time was there any threat or danger to other residents or the broader community,” he said.

Police confirmed in Saturday night’s statement that the incident was “isolated” and there was no threat to the community.

According to police, officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service crews responded shortly after 6 p.m. to the 3300 block of N. Leisure World Blvd. for the report of “a person in cardiac arrest.”

First responders found a woman who was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said. The body was to be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy to determine how the woman died.

A man was taken into custody, the statement said.

Police said more information would be provided as it becomes available and the woman’s identity would be released following proper notification of the next of kin.