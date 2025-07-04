Takoma Park’s annual July 4 parade serves up bands, floats – and plenty of political protest

As it has done for 136 years, the city of Takoma Park celebrated U.S. independence Friday with a two-hour parade through its downtown streets featuring participants ranging from politicians and bands to a giant motorized cupcake and those who were participating in political protests.

The parade featured many staples: politicians waving to the crowd; groups representing local swimming pools, nonprofits and churches; wacky entries including a pickup truck with a silver inflatable space ship secured on top; and principals from nearby schools.

“Nimbee,” a costumed character presented by the satirical blog The Takoma Torch, first boxed with “developers” in a traveling boxing ring and then walked astride a “runaway horse” inflatable, a reference to the horse that broke away from its handler and raced along the parade route last year.

In this year’s Takoma Park parade @TheNimbee is boxing ADUs and developers. But who is winning? pic.twitter.com/Ng9FMq0Q0g — Jordan Pascale (@JWPascale) July 4, 2023

U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Dist. 8) was greeted like a rock star, with parade-goers clapping and waving as the Takoma Park resident, dressed in a blue windowpane suit and sneakers, strode along the parade route, occasionally stopping to greet well-wishers along the way.

Jamie Raskin at the Takoma Park, Maryland, July 4th parade. pic.twitter.com/ffSa7lrxq5 — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) July 4, 2025

Protest was a big theme during the event held in the county’s most progressive enclave, with several groups of participants demonstrating their opposition to the Trump administration’s actions.

Protesters held signs that read “No Crown For A Clown” and “Moms Against DOGE,” extending their protests to the Department of Government Efficiency formerly headed by Elon Musk.

“I came to the so-called ‘People’s Republic of Takoma Park’ because it seemed like a good place to celebrate the 4th of July … hopefully not for the last time,” Erik Hanson, a former Takoma Park resident who now lives in Greenbelt, told Bethesda Today. “Next year we’re going to have a big parade, but it may be with tanks.”

Hanson said he has thought that previous parades included too much political campaigning, but that wasn’t an issue this year.

“It’s not an election year so there weren’t as many politicians running,” Hanson said.

Other politicians who marched in addition to Raskin included Takoma Park city councilmembers; Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich; County Councilmembers Evan Glass and Will Jawando, who are both running for county executive in the 2026 Democratic primary; and several members of the county delegation to the Maryland General Assembly.

Watching from the sidewalk, Katelyn Gallagher of Washington, D.C., said she and her husband, who grew up in Takoma Park, have made a tradition of bringing their two sons to the parade.

“I told my 4-year-old this morning that today celebrates the day that America said we don’t want to have a king, so that’s something that we’re thinking a lot about these days,” Gallagher said.

Her sons appreciated seeing the Ford Bronco with a model UFO strapped to the top and green inflatable aliens on the back and the construction excavator that passed by. Like other parade-goers, Gallagher said she most appreciated the political statements made by some participants.

“I think it’s a challenging time to feel patriotic these days,” Gallagher said. “I appreciate that all of us are sort of in this together.”

Some residents of Victory Tower, a senior living facility in downtown Takoma Park at 7051 Carroll Ave, sat on the front lawn and sidewalk to watch the parade go by, including Elayne Cohen, who had come to watch her grandson march with the West Hillandale Swim Club.

When asked what celebrating the holiday meant to her this year, Cohen simply replied: “Get rid of our president.”