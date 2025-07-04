Become a Member
Public Safety & Justice

14 displaced after car hits house, sparks fire in Silver Spring

Driver injured in early July 4 incident, fire official says

By Staff
July 4, 2025 8:40 a.m.
fire truck
A Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service fire truck Credit: Annabelle Gordon

Fourteen people were displaced and one person was injured early Friday morning when a vehicle struck a Silver Spring house, sparking a fire, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) spokesperson Pete Piringer.

Shortly before 2 a.m., firefighters responded to a report of a fire in the 400 block of University Boulevard West near Dennis Avenue, Piringer wrote on social media.

The fire occurred after a car had left the roadway and struck a front corner of a two-story home where utility meters for natural gas and electricity were located, he said. Fifty firefighters responded to the scene.

All of the home’s occupants escaped without injury, Piringer said. The driver of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital.

Some roads in the area were blocked while firefighters put out the fire, according to Piringer.

