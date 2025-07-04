14 displaced after car hits house, sparks fire in Silver Spring

Fourteen people were displaced and one person was injured early Friday morning when a vehicle struck a Silver Spring house, sparking a fire, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) spokesperson Pete Piringer.

Shortly before 2 a.m., firefighters responded to a report of a fire in the 400 block of University Boulevard West near Dennis Avenue, Piringer wrote on social media.

The fire occurred after a car had left the roadway and struck a front corner of a two-story home where utility meters for natural gas and electricity were located, he said. Fifty firefighters responded to the scene.

(~146a) University Blvd., West & Dennis Ave , Vehicle into larger residential structure (for the area) started gas fed fire with extension to interior. Fire out- driver of vehicle transported. 14 residents displaced. E https://t.co/G7JzgbJIjp pic.twitter.com/TaPOsF9lvp — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) July 4, 2025

All of the home’s occupants escaped without injury, Piringer said. The driver of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital.

Some roads in the area were blocked while firefighters put out the fire, according to Piringer.