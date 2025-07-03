Police arrest five teens after stolen car pursuit in Silver Spring 

Five teens — the youngest being 13 — were arrested after a police pursuit of a stolen car in Silver Spring on Friday resulted in the recovery of three guns, Montgomery County police said Thursday in a statement.

Nyveek Ross, 18, of Silver Spring; Kamonte Frazier, 19, of Columbia; two 16-year-olds and a 13-year-old, who were not identified because they are minors, were arrested and charged with crimes including vehicle theft, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and disorderly conduct, according to the statement.

Ross and Frazier were charged with obstructing and hindering, disorderly conduct and vehicle theft related charges, according to the statement.

Ross, who was released on a $500 unsecured personal bond, didn’t have a lawyer listed on online court records as of Thursday afternoon.

Frazier, who was released on a $5,000 unsecured personal bond, will be represented by the Montgomery County Office of the Public Defender, according to online court records. The public defender’s office didn’t immediately respond Thursday to phone call requests for comment.

The two 16-year-olds were charged as adults with obstructing and hindering, disorderly conduct, vehicle theft, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and other related charges, according to the statement. Police didn’t immediately respond to questions on whether the teens are being held.

The 13-year-old was charged with vehicle theft. His case was referred to the Department of Juvenile Services and he was released to his guardians, according to the statement.

According to police, officers were traveling at about 4:20 p.m. Friday in the area of Old Columbia Pike and Tech Road in Silver Spring when they came upon a stolen silver Hyundai Elantra, the statement said. The area of Old Columbia Pike and Tech Road is near apartments and a shopping center with several restaurants, banks and other businesses. Officers attempted to stop the Hyundai, but the car continued to travel north on Old Columbia Pike, according to the statement.

According to the statement, the Hyundai eventually made a right turn onto Fairland Road, struck the median and came to a stop at the intersection of Copland Court and Fairland Road, which is in a neighborhood off of Columbia Pike. All five suspects got out of the car and ran away as officers chased them. The suspects were arrested in nearby neighborhoods, the statement said.

Police found a backpack with a loaded handgun inside, belonging to one of the 16-year-olds in a wooded area, according to the statement. The other 16-year-old was found in possession of two loaded handguns, one that had been reported stolen and another with its serial number removed, police said.