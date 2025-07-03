Fire chief to monitor staffing changes amid concerns

Amid concerns about changes in fire station staffing, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service Chief Corey Smedley said Wednesday the department will monitor the impact of the staffing changes and make adjustments as needed. Career firefighters from the Hyattstown Volunteer Fire Department in Clarksburg will move to the Rockville-Aspen Hill area due to increased calls for service in that area. [WTOP]

A program director at NIH discusses the mood at the agency

Dr. Jenna Norton, the program director for the Division of Kidney, Urologic and Hematologic Diseases at NIH, talked with Federal News Radio’s Terry Gerton about the Bethesda Declaration and the growing discontent at the agency. [Federal News Radio]

County councilmember denounces recent ICE sightings in the county

Montgomery County councilmember Kristin Mink (D-Dist. 5) posted a video to her Instagram alerting people about sightings of ICE agents near the borders of Montgomery and Prince George’s counties. Mink told Montgomery Community Media it is “a dark moment in our history.” [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather:

Mostly sunny with a high of 86 degrees

