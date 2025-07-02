Become a Member
Rockville renters protest at city hall, demand protections

By Staff
July 2, 2025 6:00 a.m. | Updated: July 1, 2025 8:15 p.m.

Renters and tenants rights groups were at the Rockville City Hall on Monday to demand that they receive similar protections that residents of Montgomery County are entitled to. The city is exempt from county rent stabilization legislation and has its own rules. [WUSA9]

New outdoor dining option in Wheaton

The county launched “curbside seating cafes” in the Wheaton Urban District on Tuesday. The concept takes space that was used for curbside parking and repurposes it as seating for restaurants. [DC News Now]

Maryland vehicle registration fee increases imposed for the second time in two years

The Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration has imposed new increased registration fees for drivers across Maryland. This is the second time in as many years fees have increased, now sitting at $120.50 for a standard passenger car. [WMAR2]

Today’s weather: Showers likely then mostly sunny. High near 84.

In case you missed it:

Fatal collision causes hour-long closure of Connecticut Avenue in Kensington

MCPS: Student safety infractions dropped in 2024-2025 school year 

Two firefighters injured while extinguishing blaze at Gaithersburg condo complex

