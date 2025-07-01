What’s open, what’s closed on July 4

Montgomery County government offices and most facilities will be closed Friday for Independence Day, while public parking will be free and county outdoor pools will be open.

Here is a list of the holiday schedule for county facilities and local services:

County offices: Closed.

State offices and courts: Closed.

Alcohol Beverage Services: Stores open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ride On Bus and extRa pink and extRa lime service: Will operate on Saturday schedule.

Ride On Flash Buses: Orange Route will operate on a weekend schedule. Blue Route will not operate.

Ride On extRa and Flex: No service.

TRiPS Commuter Stores (Silver Spring and Mobile): Closed.

Metrorail: Sunday/holiday schedule (Trains run from 7 a.m. to midnight)

Metrobus: Sunday schedule

County trash and recycling pick-ups: Friday pickups will be pushed to Saturday.

Public parking, garages, lots and meters: Free

Shady Grove Processing Facility and Transfer Station: Closed.

County outdoor pools: Open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m.

Aquatic, recreation, and senior centers: Closed.

Parks facilities: Many indoor parks facilities including tennis courts, ice rinks and nature facilities are closed. Find a full list of closures and openings for the parks here.