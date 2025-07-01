Become a Member
Government & Politics

What’s open, what’s closed on July 4

Public parking will be free, county outdoor pools to open

By Max Schaeffer
July 1, 2025 6:06 p.m.
American flags
Photo by Michael M Santiago / Getty Images

Montgomery County government offices and most facilities will be closed Friday for Independence Day, while public parking will be free and county outdoor pools will be open.

Here is a list of the holiday schedule for county facilities and local services:

County offices: Closed.

State offices and courts: Closed.

Alcohol Beverage Services: Stores open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ride On Bus and extRa pink and extRa lime service: Will operate on Saturday schedule.

Ride On Flash Buses: Orange Route will operate on a weekend schedule. Blue Route will not operate.

Ride On extRa and Flex: No service.

TRiPS Commuter Stores (Silver Spring and Mobile): Closed.

Metrorail: Sunday/holiday schedule (Trains run from 7 a.m. to midnight)

Metrobus: Sunday schedule

County trash and recycling pick-ups: Friday pickups will be pushed to Saturday.

Public parking, garages, lots and meters: Free

Shady Grove Processing Facility and Transfer Station: Closed.

County outdoor pools: Open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m.

Aquatic, recreation, and senior centers: Closed.

Parks facilities: Many indoor parks facilities including tennis courts, ice rinks and nature facilities are closed. Find a full list of closures and openings for the parks here.

Bethesda Magazine and Bethesda Today: Informing, connecting & inspiring our community through trusted journalism

