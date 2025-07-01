Become a Member
Public Safety & Justice

Two firefighters injured while extinguishing blaze at Gaithersburg condo complex

Nearly 100 respond to two-alarm incident in high heat

By Courtney Cohn
July 1, 2025 3:16 p.m. | Updated: July 1, 2025 3:19 p.m.
A Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service fire truck Credit: Annabelle Gordon

Two Montgomery County firefighters were injured as nearly 100 battled a blaze at a three-story Gaithersburg apartment building Tuesday morning, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) spokesperson Pete Piringer.

Around 10 a.m., firefighters responded to 764 Quince Orchard Blvd. at the Potomac Oaks condominium complex for a fire reported on the third floor of the building, Piringer said on social media. He noted the outside temperature at the scene was 90 degrees Fahrenheit.

At 11:30 a.m., Piringer announced on social media that the two-alarm fire was under control and two firefighters sustained non-life-threatening injuries. One was transported to a local hospital and the other was taken to the MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C., Piringer told Bethesda Today on Tuesday.

Investigators were at the building Tuesday afternoon to determine the cause of the blaze, he said.

