Severe thunderstorm, flood watch in effect until Tuesday night  

A severe thunderstorm and flood watch has been issued for Montgomery County until Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The severe thunderstorm watch was issued until 9 p.m. The flood watch is in effect through Tuesday evening, according to the NWS.

A flash flood warning has also been issued until 6 p.m. for parts of Southeastern Montgomery County, including Rockville, Bethesda and Gaithersburg, according to the NWS.

A watch indicates the possibility of severe weather while a warning indicates severe weather is happening or is about to happen, according to the NWS.

According to the NWS, numerous thunderstorms are expected to form and move across the county and other surrounding areas throughout the afternoon and evening. While the thunderstorms may move quickly, the NWS flood watch said, the storms may produce “very heavy instantaneous rainfall rates,” resulting in flash flooding.

The excessive run-off could result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other flood-prone locations. The NWS reported that 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected for the area.

The Capital Weather Gang, The Washington Post’s weather reporting team, said on social media that there’s a “near record level of atmosphere moisture,” which means the rain has the potential to be very heavy.

The county Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security (OEMHS) said on social media Tuesday the county was expecting three weather hazards today, including extreme heat, severe thunderstorms and a flood watch.