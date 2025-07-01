Become a Member
Local chef dishes about cooking for Saudi royalty

Plus: State reviving plans to expand MARC service; MoCo firefighters share grill safety tips after Derwood house fire

By Julie Rasicot
July 1, 2025 6:00 a.m. | Updated: June 30, 2025 8:34 p.m.
Morning notes graphic with an alarm clock

Jeremy Sharpe, who grew up in Silver Spring, now spends his days cooking for older people who live in a Chevy Chase assisted living facility. Early in his career, he spent two years as a jet-setting chef for members of the Saudi royal family. [WTOP]

State reviving plans to expand MARC service

The Maryland Transit Administration is reviving plans to expand MARC service as far north as Wilmington, Delaware, and as far south as Alexandria, Virginia. [The Washington Post]

MoCo firefighters share grill safety tips ahead of July 4

With July 4 just days away, the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service shared safety tips for using an outdoor grill following a Derwood house fire Sunday that fire officials say was likely sparked by a grill and electrical wires on the back deck. [DC News Now]

Today’s weather: Showers and thunderstorms likely starting in late afternoon. High near 90.

Christmas comes early for Chevy Chase girl battling cancer

