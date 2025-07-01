Fatal collision causes hours-long closure of Connecticut Avenue in Kensington 

A man died after his car struck a utility pole early Tuesday morning on Connecticut Avenue in Kensington, Montgomery County police said in a statement.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) spokesperson Pete Piringer and Montgomery County police said in social media posts that a person was involved in a single-vehicle collision at about 4 a.m. on Connecticut Avenue between Denfeld Avenue and Adams Drive. Piringer said the collision caused the individual to be trapped in the car with traumatic injuries.

According to a preliminary investigation, the man, who was driving a yellow 2018 Honda Fit, crossed the median into southbound Connecticut Avenue and struck a utility box and pole, police said in a statement released later Tuesday morning.

Initial responding MCFRS crews arrived on scene and found “one unconscious,” according to radio transmissions. The man was transported to a local hospital where he later died, police said.

At roughly 6 a.m., police confirmed on social media the collision was fatal and that there would be a “prolonged road closure” on Connecticut Avenue. At about 9 a.m., the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination Program said on social media that the road had reopened and there were no reported delays.

The police department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash, according to the statement.

Police will release the man’s identity following the proper notification of the next of kin, the statement said.