Public Safety & Justice

Woman, toddler injured in Gaithersburg shooting

Plus: $1M in damages in Derwood house fire; Metrobus changes eliminate some MoCo stops

By Staff
June 30, 2025 6:00 a.m. | Updated: June 29, 2025 11:31 p.m.
Montogomery County police are investigating a Friday night shooting in Gaithersburg that left a woman and a 3-year-old child with non-life-threatening injuries. [WTOP]

Family displaced, $1M in damages in Derwood house fire

A family of four was displaced Sunday morning after a fire at a Derwood home caused about $1 million in damages, according to the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service. [DC News Now]

Metrobus changes eliminate some MoCo stops

Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority’s Better Bus Network launched Sunday, eliminating more than 500 stops, including some in Montgomery County, to create faster commutes. [WUSA9]

Today’s weather:  Partly sunny, with a high near 91

