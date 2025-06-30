Woman, toddler injured in Gaithersburg shooting

Montogomery County police are investigating a Friday night shooting in Gaithersburg that left a woman and a 3-year-old child with non-life-threatening injuries. [WTOP]

Family displaced, $1M in damages in Derwood house fire

A family of four was displaced Sunday morning after a fire at a Derwood home caused about $1 million in damages, according to the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service. [DC News Now]

Metrobus changes eliminate some MoCo stops

Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority’s Better Bus Network launched Sunday, eliminating more than 500 stops, including some in Montgomery County, to create faster commutes. [WUSA9]

Today’s weather: Partly sunny, with a high near 91

