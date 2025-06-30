Police arrest five men, seize guns, drugs, cash in Germantown investigation  

Montgomery County police arrested five men and seized four guns, several types of drugs and $43,000 in cash Wednesday following an investigation into alleged drug activity in Germantown, police said Monday in a statement.

Duane Shelton, 46, and Kevin Patton, 44, both of Germantown; Anre Russell, 39, of Takoma Park; Michael Marshall, 37, of Gaithersburg and Alexander Burch, 48, of Petersburg, Virginia, were arrested and charged with several drug-related offenses, according to the statement.

Shelton, Patton and Russell were held without bond. Marshall was released on $1000 bond and Burch was “released on his own recognizance,” according to the statement.

According to online court records, Marshall and Patton didn’t have lawyers listed. Bethesda Today didn’t immediately receive a response Monday afternoon to an emailed request for comment to lawyers listed for Shelton, Russell and Burch. Marshall, Patton and Burch have a trial scheduled for Aug. 12, while Shelton and Russell have a hearing scheduled for July 25, according to online court records.

The arrests are the result of multiple complaints in fall 2024 about suspected drug dealing occurring in the 19500 block of Gunners Branch Road in Germantown, according to the statement. The location is near the Germantown Montgomery College campus and Holy Cross Germantown Hospital.

Several police teams, including the Fifth District Community Action Team, conducted an investigation into the alleged drug dealing, according to the statement.

That investigation led police to execute three search warrants Wednesday at homes believed to be connected to the activity. The release did not say where the residences were located.

Police seized the four firearms, and “distribution quantities” of crack cocaine; phencyclidine (PCP), which produces mind-altering, hallucinogenic effects; and MDMA, or molly, which works as a stimulant and hallucinogen.

Police also seized $43,000 in cash and five vehicles, according to the statement.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.