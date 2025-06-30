Extreme heat alert begins at noon for Montgomery County 

Montgomery County issued an extreme heat alert for Monday from noon to 6 p.m. as heat indexes are expected to rise above 95 degrees, according to social media posts from county officials.

According to the National Weather Service, Montgomery County will likely see showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon and a high of 91 degrees. The area is also expecting about 72% humidity.

According to the Montgomery County Emergency Management & Homeland Security (OEMHS) website, an extreme heat alert is issued when temperatures or the heat index reach 95 degrees or more.

The heat index, according to the National Weather Service, is what the temperature feels like to people and takes into consideration humidity and air temperatures. When humidity is high, according to the National Weather Service, the rate of evaporation of sweat off the human body lowers, making it hard for people to keep themselves cool.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Pete Piringer on social media encouraged others to stay hydrated, take breaks when working outside and take other safety precautions.

On the OEMHS website, hot weather safety tips include staying indoors, whenever possible, avoiding strenuous activities that can result in overexposure to the sun and monitor those at greatest risk of heat illness, including infants and children, people 65 years old or older, people who are sick, on certain medications or are overweight.