Public Safety & Justice

Missouri dad reunited with missing children in Bethesda 

Plus: Curbside dining pilot to launch in Wheaton; County to implement new Ride On routes

By Ashlyn Campbell
June 27, 2025 6:00 a.m. | Updated: June 26, 2025 6:11 p.m.
Morning notes graphic with an alarm clock

A Missouri dad was reunited with his missing children Thursday after they were found in Bethesda by Montgomery County police. The police found the two children and their mother, who were reported missing three years ago in Missouri, sleeping on a hotel’s patio after someone called for a welfare check on the trio. [Fox 5 DC]  

Curbside dining pilot to launch in Wheaton 

Montgomery County is expected to launch a curbside dining pilot in the Wheaton Urban District on Tuesday. Restaurants can install seating and tables outside their business at the street level or on raised platforms if they obtain a permit. [Montgomery County Media

County to implement new Ride On routes 

The Montgomery County Department of Transportation is set to implement a plan that includes new, updated routes and schedule adjustments for Ride On buses starting Sunday. The transportation department said the changes will bring streamlined connections to the Metrorail. [DC News Now

Today’s weather: Chance of thunderstorms with a high of 81 degrees 

In case you missed it:  

Proposed Silver Spring high-rise plans that preserve Tastee Diner get green light 

MCPS leaning toward regional programming model 

Sneak Peek: Rockville Swim and Fitness Center to re-open outdoor pools Monday 

