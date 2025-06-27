Missouri dad reunited with missing children in Bethesda 

A Missouri dad was reunited with his missing children Thursday after they were found in Bethesda by Montgomery County police. The police found the two children and their mother, who were reported missing three years ago in Missouri, sleeping on a hotel’s patio after someone called for a welfare check on the trio. [Fox 5 DC]

Curbside dining pilot to launch in Wheaton

Montgomery County is expected to launch a curbside dining pilot in the Wheaton Urban District on Tuesday. Restaurants can install seating and tables outside their business at the street level or on raised platforms if they obtain a permit. [Montgomery County Media]

County to implement new Ride On routes

The Montgomery County Department of Transportation is set to implement a plan that includes new, updated routes and schedule adjustments for Ride On buses starting Sunday. The transportation department said the changes will bring streamlined connections to the Metrorail. [DC News Now]

Today’s weather: Chance of thunderstorms with a high of 81 degrees

