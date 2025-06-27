From Bethesda Magazine: How to spend the summer in Montgomery County

Independence Day

July 4: Germantown Glory

The celebration at South Germantown Recreational Park in Boyds includes a concert by Central City Orchestra at 7 p.m. and fireworks at 9:15. Bring blankets, lawn chairs and picnics, leave alcohol and pets at home. Food vendors will be on-site and parking is free at the park. montgomerycountymd.gov

July 4: Poolesville’s Annual Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration

The community celebrates with music, food and fireworks at the soccer fields off Hughes Road. Gates open at 5 p.m. Parking costs $10 cash. poolesvillemd.gov/225/events

- Advertisement -

July 4: Rockville’s Independence Day Celebration

Annapolis-based cover band Vertigo Red kicks off the party at the city’s July 4 event with a set of rock music beginning at 7 p.m., followed at 9:15 by a 20-minute fireworks display at Mattie J.T. Stepanek Park. rockvillemd.gov/663/independence-day

July 5: Mid-County Sparkles

The pyrotechnics continue Saturday at Albert Einstein High School in Kensington. Joe Falero and Downtown Sound perform at 7 p.m., fireworks start at 9:15. Arrive on foot, or park for free at Westfield Wheaton mall, where shuttle service to the school starts at 6:30. The only on-site parking is for individuals with disabilities. Lawn chairs, blankets, food, nonalcoholic drinks and coolers are welcome. Food will also be available to purchase. montgomerycountymd.gov

Fairs and Festivals

July 6-Aug. 31: Cultural festivals at Veterans Plaza

Sundays at Silver Spring’s Veterans Plaza in July and August will be home to festivals celebrating many cultures and countries, among them the Afro Latino Festival on July 6; SenFest, with a focus on Senegal, on July 13; Jamaica Fest on Aug. 17; and Ethiopia Day on Aug. 31. The free festivals feature live music with international food and crafts for sale. silverspringdowntown.com

Aug. 8-16: Montgomery County Agricultural Fair

While carnival rides, farm animals and fried foods (think funnel cakes and corn dogs) are the hallmarks of this annual event, now in its 76th year, there is so much more to see and do. From entertainment—rodeo, demolition derby, monster truck show, to name three—to blue-ribbon contests for crops, crafts, confections and more, there are plenty of ways to spend a day. It all happens at the Montgomery County Agricultural Center and fairgrounds in Gaithersburg. mcagfair.com

Music

July 6-7: Jessie Reyez

- Advertisement -

Earlier in her career, the Canadian singer-songwriter penned tunes for Dua Lipa, Calvin Harris, Kehlani and Normani. Her own songs are soulful and emotional, blending elements of R&B and hip-hop with a distinct vocal style. She’s been touring the country after releasing her latest album, Paid in Memories, and stops by The Fillmore Silver Spring for two performances. fillmoresilverspring.com/shows

Yellow Dubmarine. Photo credit: Courtesy photo

July 9: Yellow Dubmarine

Strathmore’s outdoor summer concert series, Live from the Lawn, kicks off with a performance featuring reggae and dub covers of favorite Beatles songs. The series continues with a different musical group performing at Strathmore’s Gudelsky Gazebo stage Wednesday nights through Aug. 20. Concerts are free, but guests are encouraged to RSVP online. Bring a blanket, lawn chairs and a picnic, or grab a bite from Strathmore’s on-site barbecue tent. strathmore.org

July 9: Rocknoceros

Expect to hear kid rock, but not that Kid Rock, when this Fairfax, Virginia-based band performs at Wheaton Local Park as part of the Parks Playhouse Junior children’s entertainment series. The band, which aims to make original family-friendly music, will perform at four county parks that week. The series brings children’s entertainers, including musical groups, puppet shows and science demonstrations, to county parks through July 30. montgomeryparks.org/event-team/parks-playhouse-junior

Divinity Roxx. Photo credit: Ogata Photography

July 10: Divi Roxx Kids

The Grammy-nominated children’s musician Divinity Roxx is the first performer in Cool Concerts for Kids, which offers interactive performances geared toward the 8 and younger crowd at Strathmore’s Gudelsky Gazebo. Expect catchy, upbeat songs with positive messages about creativity and self-expression. Look out for other Cool Concerts for Kids on July 17 and 24. Concerts are free, but an online RSVP is encouraged. strathmore.org

July 18: B5

This R&B boy band is made up of five brothers, just like the Jackson 5, which was a big influence on them. In the 2000s, their song “Get’cha Head in the Game” was included on Disney’s High School Musical soundtrack, and they contributed the song “Shining Star” to the Hannah Montana soundtrack. They may have outgrown Disney, but they’re still exciting fans with smooth new music. See them perform at the Bethesda Theater. bethesdatheater.com

July 20: Dinosaur Jr., Snail Mail

Don’t forget your earplugs if you go to The Fillmore Silver Spring to see these notoriously loud alternative rockers. Known for their noisy, distorted guitar sounds and singer J Mascis’ drawling vocals, Dinosaur Jr. was an influence on many ’90s-era grunge bands. Co-headlining is Ellicott City, Maryland’s Lindsey Jordan, who goes by Snail Mail and plays guitar-driven indie rock. fillmoresilverspring.com

Aug. 30: Music Free-for-All

Attendees are encouraged to hit the dance floor at Glen Echo Park’s Bumper Car Pavilion as live bands perform throughout the day. The lineup for the free event includes the groups NoWhere Men, Karen Collins & The Backroads Band, The Experience Band & Show and the Carly Harvey Band. While you’re there, make a stop at the Spanish Ballroom to view art on display as part of the park’s Labor Day Art Show. Featuring more than 300 artists from the mid-Atlantic region, it’s one of the largest art shows in the Washington, D.C., area. glenechopark.org

Theater

Through July 27: Kim’s Convenience

Playwright Ins Choi’s comedy about a Korean immigrant family in Toronto went on to inspire a hit Netflix series. Fans of that show will recognize the characters they love in their earliest iterations. Those new to the story of the family that runs a corner store will be introduced to an intergenerational drama involving the characters Appa and Umma (Korean for dad and mom), daughter Janet and estranged son Jung. The show at the Mulitz-Gudelsky Theatre Lab at Olney Theatre Center would be rated PG-13 if it were a movie. olneytheatre.org

Through Aug. 3: Dory Fantasmagory

Based on the children’s book by Abby Hanlon, this comedy follows imaginative Dory, the youngest of three siblings, as she battles made-up monsters and tries to win her family’s attention. The show at Imagination Stage in Bethesda is best for age 4 and older. imaginationstage.org

Sports and Fitness

July 12: SportsFest

Kids entering kindergarten through eighth grade can run, play and test their skills in a variety of athletic challenges at this annual event celebrating the fun of participation. The festival begins with a 3K run at Bohrer Park at Summit Hall Farm in Gaithersburg to benefit the city’s youth and teen sports programs. After the run, kids can test their skills in soccer, football, volleyball, baseball, basketball, track and field, and also tackle an inflatable obstacle course. There is a registration fee for the run, but sports challenges are free. gaithersburgmd.gov

Kentlands/Lakelands 5K. Photo credit: Courtesy Kentlands Community Foundation

Aug. 30: Kentlands/Lakelands 5K

Local bands perform along the course to keep the runners motivated in this race through the iconic Gaithersburg neighborhoods of Kentlands and Lakelands. The annual event draws more than 1,400 participants and raises money for community nonprofits and charities. Kids can participate in a 200-meter Tot Trot or a 500-meter Kids Dash. An awards ceremony, merchant expo and live music follow. kentlands.org/kentlands-5k

Community Events

Aug. 9: Summer Family Day at Woodlawn Manor

Participate in nature-based, hands-on activities such as leaf rubbing and crafting sachets of 19th-century traditional herbs on the grounds of Woodlawn Manor Cultural Park in Sandy Spring. The free event is recommended for age 6 and older. woodlawnmanor.org

This appears in the July/August 2025 issue of Bethesda Magazine.