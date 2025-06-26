Become a Member
Public Safety & Justice

County animal services takes 23 dogs into protective custody from Silver Spring daycare

Plus: Three deer in MoCo test positive for chronic wasting disease; Silver Spring man charged after allegedly stabbing coworker in St. Mary’s County

By Staff
June 26, 2025 6:00 a.m. | Updated: June 26, 2025 12:38 a.m.
Morning notes graphic with an alarm clock

The Montgomery County Office of Animal Services took 23 dogs into protective custody Tuesday after officials conducted a search warrant at an unlicensed dog daycare in Silver Spring. An investigation is ongoing, and no charges have been filed at this time. [WJLA]

Three deer in MoCo test positive for chronic wasting disease

A 2024 sample of 62 white-tailed deer in the state tested positive for chronic wasting disease, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources reported Tuesday. Three of those deer came from Montgomery County. [Montgomery Community Media]

Silver Spring man charged after allegedly stabbing coworker in St. Mary’s County

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Jose Wilbert Herrera-Chavez, 36, of Silver Spring, after he allegedly stabbed a coworker at a construction site in Charlotte Hall, Maryland, on June 10. [Southern Maryland News Net]

Today’s weather:

High of 94 degrees with scattered rain showers likely.

