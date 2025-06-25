Silver Spring motorcyclist dies days after Veirs Mills Road collision

A Silver Spring motorcyclist has died after he was involved in a June 10 collision on Veirs Mill Road in the Wheaton-Glenmont area, Montgomery County police said Wednesday afternoon in a press release.

Vincent Rizzo, 36, died at an area hospital on Friday, a little more than a week after the motorcycle he was driving collided with an SUV, according to police.

Family members of Rizzo set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds to pay medical bills and funeral expenses. The fundraiser had received more than $8,700 in donations out of a $25,000 goal as of Wednesday afternoon.

Rizzo is survived by his mother, older sister, and a 3-year-old niece, as well as his girlfriend and their son, according to the GoFundMe. Due to Rizzo’s recent unemployment, his family has been left with “lots of medical bills,” the page says. According to the GoFundMe, Rizzo was transferred to two hospitals via ambulance and helicopter.

“With no job and insurance, we ask for [a] donation,” the fundraiser said.

The collision occurred around 8 a.m. June 10 at the intersection of Veirs Mill and Newport Mill roads, according to the police press release. Shortly after, county police and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service crews responded to the location for the report of a collision involving a silver and black 2004 Yamaha YZF-R6, driven by Rizzo, and a silver Nissan Rogue SUV.

The collision closed eastbound Veirs Mill Road between Pendleton Drive and Claridge Road for several hours.

Investigators determined the crash occurred as the Nissan was making a left turn from westbound Veirs Mill Road on to Newport Mill Road. The SUV struck Rizzo, who was traveling eastbound on Veirs Mill Road, according to police.

After the collision, Rizzo was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to MCFRS Assistant Chief David Pazos. The driver and front passenger seat occupant of the Nissan suffered minor injuries and also were transported to an area hospital, police said.