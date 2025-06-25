Rockville house fire displaces family of five  

A family of five was displaced but no injuries were reported after a portable generator sparked a blaze in a Rockville single-family home Tuesday night, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) spokesperson Pete Piringer posted on social media.

MCFRS crews responded about 8 p.m. to the report of a fire at the rear of a house at 11800 Rocking Horse Road, Piringer said. Firefighters encountered “pretty significant fire,” with flames engulfing the back porch of the home, he said. Radiant heat from the blaze was also melting the siding of a neighboring home.

Update – Rocking Horse Rd, house fire extinguished, 1 family (2 adults, 3 children) displaced, significant damage, ~75 FFs on scene, air temp ~ 90°, no injuries reported https://t.co/JDLQLkMNFv pic.twitter.com/n4UauFE5Qf — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) June 25, 2025

About 75 firefighters responded to the blaze, which was extinguished by approximately 9:30 p.m.

According to Piringer, extinguishing the fire was complicated by various hazards at the property, including several solar panels on the roof and in the yard of the home, loose wiring and hoarding conditions.

Update – Rocking Horse Rd, FFs encountered various hazards, including solar panels (roof & yard), batteries, loose wiring & hoarding conditions; Origin/Cause, accidental, portable generator (charging cache lithium ion batteries); Damage >$100K; 1 family (2 adults/3kids) displaced https://t.co/yq69HRGQWw pic.twitter.com/eWlBJGlX8C — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) June 25, 2025

The two adults and three children who live in the home were displaced, Piringer said. The fire caused about $100,000 in damages to the property.

Piringer noted firefighters fought the blaze while also dealing with extreme heat – with temperatures over 90 degrees Fahrenheit and 65% humidity reported at about 8:15 p.m. He noted Wednesday morning that firefighters can lose 75 to 110 ounces of sweat an hour while fighting fires.

On Wednesday morning, MCFRS crews returned to the Randolph Hills neighborhood to discuss fire safety with residents and check home fire alarms, according to Piringer.