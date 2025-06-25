Become a Member
Public Safety & Justice

Rockville house fire displaces family of five  

Tuesday night blaze sparked by portable generator, fire official says

By Ashlyn Campbell
June 25, 2025 11:38 a.m.
The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue logo. Photo by Mishka Espey

A family of five was displaced but no injuries were reported after a portable generator sparked a blaze in a Rockville single-family home Tuesday night, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) spokesperson Pete Piringer posted on social media.  

MCFRS crews responded about 8 p.m. to the report of a fire at the rear of a house at 11800 Rocking Horse Road, Piringer said. Firefighters encountered “pretty significant fire,” with flames engulfing the back porch of the home, he said. Radiant heat from the blaze was also melting the siding of a neighboring home.  

About 75 firefighters responded to the blaze, which was extinguished by approximately 9:30 p.m. 

According to Piringer, extinguishing the fire was complicated by various hazards at the property, including several solar panels on the roof and in the yard of the home, loose wiring and hoarding conditions.  

The two adults and three children who live in the home were displaced, Piringer said. The fire caused about $100,000 in damages to the property. 

Piringer noted firefighters fought the blaze while also dealing with extreme heat – with temperatures over 90 degrees Fahrenheit and 65% humidity reported at about 8:15 p.m. He noted Wednesday morning that firefighters can lose 75 to 110 ounces of sweat an hour while fighting fires.  

On Wednesday morning, MCFRS crews returned to the Randolph Hills neighborhood to discuss fire safety with residents and check home fire alarms, according to Piringer.  

