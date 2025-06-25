Use of gas-powered leaf blowers banned in county starting Tuesday

Use of gas-powered leaf blowers will be illegal in Montgomery County starting Tuesday, after years of debate over the issue that resulted in the passage of legislation.

The County Council approved legislation in 2023 banning the use and sale of gas-powered leaf blowers. A ban on sales took effect July 1, 2024, and a ban on use of the equipment will go into effect in six days.

“The ban is a step toward cleaner air and quieter neighborhoods,” County Executive Marc Elrich (D) said during a virtual media briefing Wednesday.

The 2023 legislation is considered a noise ordinance and an environmental protection measure. Those who violate the ban will be fined $500 for a first offense, and $750 for repeat offenses. Officials have said the county will initially focus mostly on education about the ban instead of issuing fines to offenders during the months after the ban takes effect.

The 2023 bill was controversial, with years of debate and legislative changes made by councilmembers before its eventual passage. While environmental advocates and residents concerned about neighborhood noise praised the move, some farmers and professional landscapers said the ban would complicate their work.

Councilmember Gabe Albornoz (D-At-large), the sole councilmember to vote against the 2023 bill, introduced a bill on June 17 that would provide an exemption for landscape professionals to use gas-powered leaf blower equipment during certain months of the year.

The use ban exemption proposed by Albornoz would exclusively apply to qualifying professional landscaping companies for use of gas-powered leaf blowers between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, limiting use to weekdays between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. The legislation would have a sunset date in 2028.

The goal of the exemption, according to a council legislative staff report, is to allow qualifying professional landscapers more time to use gas-powered leaf blowers before transitioning due to the limitations and expense of battery-powered leaf blowers.

“People’s disposable incomes have gone down. [Contract] renewals are significantly down, and the fall season is the busiest for these landscaping professionals,” Albornoz said when introducing the bill. “And as we have seen, in some part because of tariffs, the cost of electric commercial-powered leaf blowers was already expensive and is now even more so.”

Elrich was skeptical of the need for Albornoz’s bill when asked about it during Wednesday’s media briefing.



“If anybody can afford to pay for an extra battery, it’s the large companies that do landscaping,” Elrich said. “This should not be a barrier to being able to comply with the law. Battery-powered alternatives are now reliable and more affordable.”

A public hearing on the proposed legislation is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. July 15 during the council’s regular business meeting in Rockville.

Following the 2024 ban on the sale of gas-powered leaf blowers, the county instituted a rebate program for the purchase of electric versions. Businesses and residents with a county street address are eligible to participate in the rebate program without having to trade in a banned piece of equipment.

Under the rebate program, landscapers with annual revenue of less than $250,000 or five or fewer employees can receive up to $1,500 in a year. Landscapers with annual revenue of more than $250,000 or six or more employees can receive up to $1,000 in a year. Residents can receive up to $100 for one rebate. More information is available on the county government’s website.

Mary Travaglini, manager of the county’s Organic Lawn and Landscape Program, said during Wednesday’s media briefing with Elrich that she had been visiting local landscaping companies to provide information about the ban.

“The emissions from a gas leaf blower being used for one hour is equivalent to the emissions of driving a car from D.C. to Miami,” Travaglini said. “I can guarantee you, these are some of the hardest working folks in our county. They’re working year- round to keep our landscapes clean and beautiful. We’d also like to keep their health in good shape.”



According to Travaglini, approximately 10% of Montgomery County businesses, or more than 2,300, are landscaping companies, with more than 6,000 individual landscaping workers.



Travaglini said that starting Tuesday, community members will be able to submit violations through an online form or by calling 311. The form has not yet been posted. Residents can file noise complaints and submit a photograph or short video of evidence of the leaf blower in use along with their complaint. Travaglini said the videos and photos will only be used by compliance officers.



Elrich addressed criticism over privacy concerns that could arise from community members taking photos of neighbors using gas-powered leaf blowers.



“If you’re going to take a picture of somebody using the leaf blower, don’t include their face, you don’t need to do that,” Elrich said. “I do understand why people are concerned.”