Public Safety & Justice

Brooklyn man pleads guilty in gold bar scam targeting Bethesda couple

Plus: MoCo sees increased need for mental health care access; Silver Spring teen among those trapped on Amtrak train in tunnel

By Staff
June 25, 2025 6:00 a.m. | Updated: June 24, 2025 6:31 p.m.
Morning notes graphic with an alarm clock

Yongxian Huang of New York City pleaded guilty Monday to three counts of theft for his role in a robbery of more than $400,000 worth of gold bars from a Bethesda couple. Huan was arrested after an investigation by Montgomery County police’s financial crimes section in partnership with the FBI. [DC News Now]

New report demonstrates increased need for Montgomery County mental health resources

A June 17 report from Montgomery County’s Office of Legislative Oversight finds an increased need for mental health care access in the county. The report included data that showed a need for almost 33,000 new state professionals by 2028. [WTOP]

Silver Spring teen trapped on Amtrak Train

Miriam Torrey-Coffidis, a 15-year-old from Silver Spring, was among those trapped on an Amtrak Train without air conditioning in a tunnel near Baltimore for more than an hour Monday. “It felt like you were in … a sauna,” Torrey-Coffidis said. [Baltimore Sun]

Today’s weather:

Sunny and hot with a heat advisory, high of 97

