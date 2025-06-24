Become a Member
Business & Retail

From Bethesda Magazine: 9 tennis-inspired outfits and accessories to buy around Montgomery County

Tenniscore serves up sporty style on or off the court

By Jacqueline Mendelsohn
June 24, 2025 3:00 p.m. | Updated: June 9, 2025 3:33 p.m.
Photo credit: Courtesy photo

Cap it
Kule “The Tennis Kap” baseball cap, $58 at Madewell, 4839 Bethesda Ave. (Bethesda Row), Bethesda, 240-956-5160; 7101 Democracy Blvd. (Westfield Montgomery mall), Bethesda, 301-469-0104, madewell.com

J McLaughlin Skort
Photo credit: Courtesy photo

Class act
“Samira” skort, $168 at J. McLaughlin, 4851 Bethesda Ave. (Bethesda Row), Bethesda, 301-951-5272; 10243 Old Georgetown Road (Shops at Wildwood), Bethesda, 301-263-3304, jmclaughlin.com

Johnny Was Dress
Photo credit: Courtesy photo

Petal perfect
Bee Active “Willah” tennis dress, $258 at Johnny Was, 4867 Bethesda Ave. (Bethesda Row), Bethesda, 301-263-3505, johnnywas.com

Warby Parker Sunglasses
Photo credit: Courtesy photo

Shade game
Drew sunglasses, $95 at Warby Parker, 4821 Bethesda Ave. (Bethesda Row), 240-614-4317, warbyparker.com (has additional local stores)

Nordstrom tennis Sneaker
Photo credit: Courtesy photo

Ace lace
On “The Roger” women’s tennis sneaker, $140 at Nordstrom, 7111 Democracy Blvd. (Westfield Montgomery mall), Bethesda, 301-365-4111, nordstrom.com

Scout & Molly's Knit Set
Photo credit: Courtesy photo

Varsity blues
Tami knit V-neck sweater and skort set, $89 at Scout & Molly’s, 11882 Grand Park Ave. (Pike & Rose), North Bethesda, 301-348-5047, northbethesda.scoutandmollys.com

Flex All Day Skirt
Photo credit: Courtesy photo

Rally chic
Beyond Yoga “If You Pleats” miniskirt, $86 at Flex All Day, 10231 Old Georgetown Road (Shops at Wildwood), Bethesda, 202-760-0876, flexallday.com

Sassanova Dress
Photo credit: Courtesy photo

Court Couture
Simkhai “Tovi” knit mini-dress, $595 at Sassanova, 7134 Bethesda Lane (Bethesda Row), Bethesda, 301-654-7402, sassanova.com

Tory Burch Tennis Bag
Photo credit: Courtesy photo

Fasion Love
Striped tennis tote, $398 at Tory Burch, 7101 Democracy Blvd. (Westfield Montgomery mall), Bethesda, 240-345-1211, toryburch.com

This appears in the May/June 2025 issue of Bethesda Magazine.

