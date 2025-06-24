Bethesda’s Westbard Square to increase security after spate of smash-and-grab thefts from vehicles

Bethesda’s Westbard Square is increasing security measures to combat a rise in “smash-and-grab” thefts from vehicles in the parking garage at the recently redeveloped shopping and dining center, according to owner Regency Centers.

The security measures include installing new security cameras in the garage at 5400 Westbard Ave. and allowing the Montgomery County police department access to the footage, Regency Centers said in a newsletter email Thursday.

“While we have cameras at the main garage entrances, recent break-ins have occurred outside their range, limiting our ability to identify those responsible,” the email said.

Once the cameras are active, the police department will “have direct access to the footage,” the email said. “This will also support cross-referencing with license plate readers at entry points to help track suspicious activity more effectively.”

The cameras will be installed this week and connected to the police department’s Real-Time Intelligence Center, which is part of the MoCo Connect program. The video and information sharing program allows residents and businesses to share security camera footage with the police department as incidents occur or later for investigations.

Police Lt. Ari Elkin of the county’s Second District police station, which covers the Bethesda area, told Bethesda Today on Monday that the smash-and-grab incidents at Westbard Square began as new retail and restaurant tenants have moved in over the last six months. The development, which recently celebrated its grand opening, is home to a Giant Foods store, a county-owned Oak Barrel & Vine liquor store and such eateries as Silver & Son’s BBQ and Tatte Bakery & Café.

Elkin noted the vehicle break-ins have occurred somewhat frequently and as recently as last week. According to Bethesda Today’s analysis of the county’s public safety data on Data Montgomery, since February, county police have responded to 18 theft from motor vehicle incidents at the Westbard Square parking facilities. Two of those incidents occurred on June 16 and 17.

“We’re actively working the cases and following up on leads that we have, but as of right now, we do not have anyone charged or arrested,” Elkin said about the incidents.

According to Elkin, the vehicle break-ins at the shopping center have usually occurred during the day, and the stolen items have been mostly personal computers or bags with valuables. Typically, theft from auto crimes occur during nighttime hours, according to Elkin.

“These are crimes of opportunity,” Elkin said. “They’re occurring when people are doing exactly what you would think they would be doing at the shopping center, which is grocery shopping, going to have a cup of coffee, going to get a bite to eat. They’re away from their car for a little while … and there you have it.”

As the break-ins continued during the past few months, Second District officers have worked with Westbard Square management to identify security issues at the shopping development and suggested security improvements, Elkin said. The department has also discussed the issue at meetings with community members and neighborhood groups, he said.

Elkin noted the thefts are not an “out of control problem,” but have happened frequently enough to gain the attention of police and the community.

“In the bigger scheme of things, it’s an issue that needs to be addressed. But I don’t want people to think that they can’t go to the Westbard Shopping Center and [should] worry about their car being broken into,” Elkin said.

Theft prevention

Theft from auto crimes are increasing across the county and the region and are not unique to Westbard Square, according to Elkin. He encouraged those visiting the Bethesda shopping center and anywhere else to always store valuables out of sight or to remove them from their vehicles.

“It’s best to take your valuables with you and out of the car when you’re going shopping in Westbard,” Elkin said. “If you need to leave something in the car, then leave it in the trunk and double-check to make sure your car is locked.”

In its email, Regency Centers said it would continue to share updates with the community as other security measures are put in place at Westbard Square.