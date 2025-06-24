Sneak peek: Rockville Wegmans nears Wednesday opening

Two days away from its Wednesday opening, the Wegmans supermarket in Rockville was bustling with activity as employees worked to get the store prepared for the big day. On one side of the store, the aisles were stocked with non-perishable items such as cookies, canned goods, chips, cereals, bath products and frozen food items. And at the other end, employees were busy kneading dough, prepping meals, cutting fresh-cut fruit and slicing cheese.

“We [are working on] producing in-restaurant food, seafood, cheese and deli [foods] because we pride ourselves on fresh product,” store manager Jamie Dominick told Bethesda Today on Monday. “These [next] two days are vital to really bringing the store to life.”

Bethesda Today toured Wegmans’ new location Monday morning to see how the store had progressed since an April visit when construction was starting to wind down.

The store at 1590 Rockville Pike is expected to open to the public at 9 a.m. Wednesday and be open from 6 a.m. to midnight daily. A grand opening celebration will not be held, Dominick said.

Wegmans will be the second grocery store to open in Rockville in June, following the opening of Trader Joe’s in Rockville Town Square on June 12. The opening was delayed several hours due to a power outage at the store.

Dominick said Wegmans is anticipating a “significant crowd” to turn up for Wednesday morning’s opening.

“We’re looking forward to it. I’m hoping there will be many people out there waiting to come in,” Dominick said.

The Rockville Pike store will be the grocer’s second in Montgomery County and ninth in Maryland. Wegmans also operates a store in Germantown at 20600 Seneca Meadows Parkway.

Before moving to the Rockville store, Dominick managed the Germantown location and he told Bethesda Today that he began working at Wegmans more than two decades ago when he was a high school student in Rochester, New York.

In February, the grocery chain, a key tenant of the Twinbrook Quarter development along Rockville Pike, announced it would open in June. Before that, the Rockville store began hiring and training in January for entry-level management and full-time positions, including culinary roles and positions in the seafood, produce, meat and bakery departments, according to Dominick.

The store will employ up to 400 people. Three hundred of those recent hires are expected to be local residents, Dominick said.

Inside the Wegmans store

The 80,000-square-foot store features Wegmans’ traditional departments, including prepared foods such as sushi, pizza, salads and sandwiches; and a variety of produce, seafood, meat, bakery, deli and cheese options. The Rockville store will also offer a “hot bowls” option in its prepared foods department.

A café area with booth and table seating for customers is located near the prepared foods, bakery and deli section of the store. There is also a small outdoor dining patio with tables and umbrellas next to the café.

The Rockville Wegmans has two levels of parking below the store and shoppers will get 90 minutes of free parking.

Wegmans was founded in 1916 by brothers John and Walter Wegman in Rochester, New York, according to the company’s website. The grocer operates more than 100 stores across eight states and Washington, D.C.

In April, Fortune Magazine ranked Wegmans as the sixth best company in the U.S. to work for. The ranking is the 28th time the grocer has been named to the list.