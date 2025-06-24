Become a Member
Business & Retail

MoCo businesses make The Washington Post’s top workplaces list

Plus: Rockville police respond to concerns about recent shootings; pickleball gains popularity in county

By Staff
June 24, 2025 6:00 a.m. | Updated: June 23, 2025 7:51 p.m.
Morning notes graphic with an alarm clock

Several Montgomery County-based businesses made The Washington Post’s list of Top Workplaces in the DMV, which ranks employers of all sizes in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia. County businesses that got top spots include Aledade in Bethesda, Fulbright Bank in Chevy Chase, JBG Smith in Bethesda, and more. [The Washington Post]

Rockville police respond to concerns about recent shootings

Rockville police and other city officials are responding to residents’ concerns about recent shootings. According to officials, the city is increasing its patrols following the string of incidents. [Montgomery Community Media]

Pickleball gains popularity in county

The game of pickleball is increasing in popularity in Montgomery County, with new businesses and teams popping up in response to growing interest. Local sporting goods stores are also increasing their supply of pickleball gear in response to the demand. [WTOP]

Today’s weather


Sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Heat index values as high as 109. 

In case you missed it…


AC outage at MoCo animal shelter: Families needed for short-term fostering

Face of the Week

‘Not screaming but showing’: Friedson says MoCo can be ‘leader for the country’ concerning values

Harris Teeter to close North Bethesda Center store in July

