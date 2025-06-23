Become a Member
Become a Member
Business & Retail

Harris Teeter to close North Bethesda Center store in July

Company announced closure in email to customers Monday night

By Julie Rasicot
June 23, 2025 7:35 p.m.
Harris Teeter in the North Bethesda Center Credit: Amy Orndorff

Harris Teeter is planning to close its store in the North Bethesda Center before the end of July, the company said Monday evening in an email to customers.

“After careful consideration, we have decided to close” the store at 11845 Old Georgetown Road, the email said. “The store closing date will be on or before July 20.”

The email did not explain why the store, which opened in 2008, would be closing. The location is about a mile and a half from a Wegman’s grocery store scheduled to open Wednesday at 1590 Rockville Pike.

“We have been honored to proudly serve your neighborhood over the last 17 years,” the email said. “We look forward to continuing to serve you at one or more of our many area locations.”

- Advertisement -

Harris Teeter also operates stores in downtown Bethesda, Gaithersburg and Clarksburg.

Like staying in the know? Get the latest local headlines, delivered right to your inbox.

Digital Partners

Bethesda Magazine and Bethesda Today: Informing, connecting & inspiring our community through trusted journalism

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Become a Member
Subscribe to the Magazine
Advertise

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Today Media. All Rights Reserved.

Today Media

Get the latest local news, delivered right to your inbox.

Close the CTA

Enjoying what you're reading?

Enter our essay contest

Close the CTA