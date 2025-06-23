Extreme heat forecast for Monday

An extreme heat warning is in effect from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, with a forecast of triple-digit temperatures for Montgomery County and the Washington, D.C., region. [The Washington Post]

Teen shot at Silver Spring Metro station

A teen suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the arm during a fight Saturday night at the Paul S. Sarbanes Transit Center in downtown Silver Spring, according to Metro Transit Police. [WUSA9]

Eight people plus dog displaced in Aspen Hill house fire

Five adults, three children and a dog were displaced when a fire broke out Sunday morning in a basement kitchen in a home in Aspen Hill, according to the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service. [DC News Now]

Today’s weather: Sunny and hot, with a high near 99

