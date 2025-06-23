Become a Member
Environment & Climate

Extreme heat forecast for Monday

Plus: Teen shot at Silver Spring Metro station; Eight people, dog displaced in Aspen Hill house fire

By Staff
June 23, 2025 6:00 a.m. | Updated: June 22, 2025 11:32 p.m.
Morning notes graphic with an alarm clock

An extreme heat warning is in effect from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, with a forecast of triple-digit temperatures for Montgomery County and the Washington, D.C., region. [The Washington Post]

Teen shot at Silver Spring Metro station

A teen suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the arm during a fight Saturday night at the Paul S. Sarbanes Transit Center in downtown Silver Spring, according to Metro Transit Police. [WUSA9]

Eight people plus dog displaced in Aspen Hill house fire

Five adults, three children and a dog were displaced when a fire broke out Sunday morning in a basement kitchen in a home in Aspen Hill, according to the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service. [DC News Now]

Today’s weather: Sunny and hot, with a high near 99

In case you missed it:

‘We don’t need another study’: MCPS students, parents raise concerns about racism in schools  

Face of the Week

Planning Board to review plans for Georgia Avenue pedestrian tunnel to Forest Glen Metro station

Where to go to watch free outdoor movies in Montgomery County

