Ellicott City woman dies weeks after April pedestrian collision in Rockville

Montgomery County police are investigating a fatal collision that occurred in a Rockville parking lot in mid-April, after an Ellicott City woman who was struck by a pickup truck succumbed to her injuries Wednesday, the department said Monday in a press release.

County detectives have identified the woman who died as Shanming Wei, 60, and are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact the department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU).

The investigation stems from an April 16 collision in the 500 block of Dover Road, according to the release. The area where the collision occurred is mostly industrial, with warehouses and office parks, and near the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Just before 12:40 p.m., Rockville City police and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service crews were dispatched to the location for the report of a collision between a pickup truck and two pedestrians, the release said.

Investigators determined the driver of a white 2020 Ford F150 had attempted to reverse the vehicle into a loading bay but “lost control of the vehicle” and struck Wei and another woman, according to police. The driver also hit two parked cars during the incident.

Police did not identify the driver of the pickup truck but said the driver remained at the scene. The department did not announce any charges against the driver. Police said detectives are still investigating why they lost control of the truck.

According to police, Wei and the other woman were loading items into the trunk of their vehicle when they were struck.

Wei was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. The other woman was also transported to a local hospital with critical but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not identify the other woman who was injured in the collision and did not say if the woman has recovered or remains in the hospital.

CRU detectives are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 240-773-6620.