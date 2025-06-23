County Council parks committee to vote on latest More Housing N.O.W. bill

Members of the Montgomery County Council Housing and Parks committee are expected to vote Monday on the next phase of the More Housing N.O.W. (New Options for Workers) legislative package under consideration by the council.

The lead sponsors of a proposed zoning text amendment, ZTA 25-02, under consideration are councilmembers Andrew Friedson (D-Dist. 1) and Natali Fani-González (D-Dist. 6). The proposed legislation would allow for construction of residential housing in areas of the county that have traditionally been considered transit corridors — large county streets and boulevards that have at least three travel lanes and are more than 100 feet wide, according to the legislation.

The legislative package also includes tax breaks for some developers that create workforce housing units, including by converting office buildings into residential units. The tax breaks legislation was passed by the council in March and vetoed in April by County Executive Marc Elrich (D), who has argued the tax breaks were “fiscally irresponsible and unnecessary.” The council voted to overturn Elrich’s veto, in late April.

Council Vice President Will Jawando (D-At-large) did not vote to overturn Elrich’s veto. He and Elrich have said the legislation is not focused on affordable housing and caters to developers. Councilmember Kristin Mink (D-Dist. 5) initially voted for the legislation but joined Jawando in voting not to overturn Elrich’s veto.

- Advertisement -

“It makes sense to incentivize the conversion or disposition of chronically vacant buildings that serve no possible office purpose,” Jawando said. “But this is not that bill. This is significantly broader than that … this will actually incentivize making all office buildings vacant at a time when all major corporations and governments are making their employees come back to the office.”

The issue of lack of affordable housing and how to address it is one of the most contentious in Montgomery County politics and is at the crux of the disagreements and policy differences between Friedson and Jawando, who are both running for county executive in 2026 Democratic primary. Councilmember Evan Glass (D-At Large) is also running for the county’s top leadership post.

In early June, Friedson spoke out against Jawando’s stances about rent control and the need to have guardrails concerning development at a Greater Bethesda Chamber of Commerce Annual Real Estate Update session.

“You can’t say that you’re for housing and then attack the people who actually build the housing,” Friedson said at the event. “That just doesn’t work. You would never say we support food security, but I hate farmers.”

Friedson was referencing comments Jawando made in March at the Rockville Rent Stabilization Community Forum, telling developers they shouldn’t come to Montgomery County if they don’t agree with rent stabilization policies.

A Friday morning protest

Two community members took to Connecticut Avenue in Chevy Chase on Friday morning to protest Friedson and Fani-González’s legislation.

Standing on a sidewalk of the state road, they held up signs reading, “Say No To ZTA-25-02. Say No To Friedson and Fani-Gonzalez.”

“[Friedson] won’t represent us, he never has,” Gerald Smith of Chevy Chase said during the protest Friday morning. “He’s more interested in his developers.”

Smith was joined by fellow Chevy Chase resident Kevin Bromberg, who agreed that the proposal wouldn’t lead to more affordable housing despite the claims of Friedson and Fani-González.

- Advertisement -

“No one has built anything on Connecticut Avenue, between here and the Beltway for less than $1 million,” Bromberg said.

While the proposal does include Connecticut Avenue, it applies to streets across the county, including large clusters near Wheaton and Glenmont.

Bromberg and Smith both expressed concerns about the construction that would be required if the proposed zoning text amendment was approved, saying traffic would worsen and property taxes would increase if new sewer systems and infrastructure had to be built.

Both men said they favor Jawando’s approach to affordable housing.

Smith said: “He at least is somebody who’s saying, ‘Let’s talk about this, let’s think about how it can realistically be implemented,’ instead of benefiting the builders, the developers, and more rich people.”

Bethesda Today reporter Ginny Bixby contributed to this report.