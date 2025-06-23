AC outage at MoCo animal shelter: Families needed for short-term fostering

The Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center in Derwood is experiencing an air conditioning outage, and county officials are urgently calling on pet foster families to open up their homes to the shelter animals for a short-term foster.

Caroline Hairfield, executive director of the county’s animal services and adoption center, told Bethesda Today on Monday afternoon the air-conditioning outage at the 7315 Muncaster Mill Road center was discovered that morning. She said the facility is already at capacity, specifically with large dogs, and the high outdoor temperatures can create difficult conditions for some animals.

On Monday morning, the National Weather Service issued an extreme heat warning for the county, with temperatures predicted to rise to the upper 90s and to hover around 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

“We’re looking for short-term foster solutions for them, or people who are willing to open their homes to a dog just to give them a safe place to decompress and relax — a nice, cool environment,” Hairfield said. “Any amount of time helps.”

Anyone who is interested in fostering should call the center at 240-773-5900 to discuss the foster program and set up a time for pickup. The facility is open until 7:30 p.m.

Throughout Monday, the facility’s indoor temperature fluctuated between the high 70s and low 80s, Hairfield said. She noted that county maintenance crews have been working all day to repair the air conditioning, but are waiting for a new motor for the system. Installation of the motor could take up to eight hours, according to Hairfield.

“It’s certainly better than it is outside, but it’s not going to get better. At some point, we’ll have to turn off all the fans in the building to get this motor changed, and that’s when I think you’re going to see the temperatures go back up again,” Hairfield said.

With repairs underway, Hairfield is hopeful the issue can be resolved by Tuesday. Currently, fans are being used throughout the center. Once the repair is completed, it could take a few days for the building to cool down, she said.

Even if the air conditioning was working, Hairfield stressed that it is “always better for animals to be in foster homes.”