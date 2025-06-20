Become a Member
Public Safety & Justice

Severe thunderstorms cause downed trees, property damage in Montgomery County 

Plus: Historic house in Sandy Spring catches fire; Silver Spring collegiate baseball team enjoys five game winning streak

By Ashlyn Campbell
June 20, 2025 9:32 a.m. | Updated: June 20, 2025 11:45 a.m.
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to more than 200 calls for service Thursday between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. as heavy rain and high winds moved into the area. The severe storms caused trees to fall on a house and downed power lines. [Fox 5 DC]  

Historic house in Sandy Spring catches fire 

The historic Harewood house in Sandy Spring, which is 230 years old and was once the home of a U.S. Secretary of State, caught fire Wednesday. The house, which played a significant role in the community of the Maryland Religious Society of Friends, or Quakers, was a total loss. [WUSA 9

Silver Spring collegiate baseball team enjoys five game winning streak 

The Silver Spring-Takoma Thunderbolts, a member of a collegiate baseball league, has earned a five-game winning streak, thanks to strong pitching and timely hitting. The team is in first place of the North Division of the Cal Ripken Sr. Collegiate Baseball League. [Source of the Spring

Today’s weather: Sunny with a high of 84 degrees 

In case you missed it:  

Olney Boys and Girls Club draws record number of participants despite funding concerns 

Rockville man to serve 14 years for sexual coercion of minor on Snapchat 

Political Notes: Waldstreicher to run for re-election to Maryland Senate 

