Police identify pedestrian killed in Rockville DUI hit-and-run

Montgomery County police have identified the pedestrian who was killed in a hit-and-run collision in Rockville on Wednesday and are asking the public for help in locating his family, the department said Friday afternoon in a press release.

The Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) is investigating a fatal pedestrian collision and has been unable to locate the family of the decedent.



Detectives with the department identified the man as Godofredo Gonzales Zelaya, 46, and have not been able to locate any of the man’s family members, the release said. The department has released a photo of the man from his ID card on social media.

The fatal collision occurred in the early morning hours on Wednesday at the intersection of Frederick Road and Indianola Drive, according to police. The collision occurred near an entrance to Rockville’s King Farm neighborhood.

At approximately 12:54 a.m., officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) crews responded to the intersection for the report of a traffic collision involving a pedestrian, police said. Gonzales Zelaya was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Investigators determined that the driver of the alleged striking vehicle, a 2018 Honda Accord, was traveling northbound on Frederick Road when his vehicle struck Gonzales Zelaya, according to the release.

Detectives from the department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit are still investigating the reason why the vehicle struck Gonzales Zelaya. After the collision, the driver, whose name has not been released, left the scene but was later located by officers and arrested for driving under the influence, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the collision to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-774-6620.