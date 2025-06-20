Where to go to watch free outdoor movies in Montgomery County

Communities in Montgomery County are showing a variety of movies for free in outdoor locations this summer. Movie goers can bring lawn chairs, blankets and snacks to each of the screenings.

7 to 10 p.m. July 11, Aug. 1, Sept. 5

Community Green, 11325 Seven Locks Road, Potomac

Cabin John Village will show “The Parent Trap” on July 11, “Frozen 2” on Aug. 1 and “Encanto” on Sept. 5 at the Community Green. Attendees can bring blankets and lawn chairs and purchase food from Cabin John restaurants including The Grove, Gregorio’s Trattoria and Moby Dick House of Kabob.

7:30 to 11 p.m. July 11, Aug. 8 and Sept. 12

Kentland Mansion, 320 Kent Square Road, Gaithersburg

- Advertisement -

The City of Gaithersburg will present “The Wild Robot” on July 11, “Sonic the Hedgehog 3” on Aug. 8 and “Encanto” on Sept. 12 at the Kentland Mansion. Each movie will begin at sunset.

8:45 p.m. July 26, Aug. 1, Aug. 8

County parking lot behind Montgomery Farm Women’s Cooperative Market, 4650 Willow Lane

The Bethesda Urban Partnership will have movie nights at a county parking lot in downtown Bethesda, including showings of “A Complete Unknown” on July 26, “Akeelah and the Bee” on Aug. 1 and “500 Days of Summer” on Aug. 8. A limited number of chairs will be provided, so attendees should consider bringing lawn chairs, according to the event page.

8 p.m. Thursdays July 31 to Aug. 21

Various locations in Rockville

The City of Rockville will screen “The Emperor’s New Groove” at Fallsgrove Park on July 31, “Inside Out 2” at Montrose Park on Aug. 7, “The Wild Robot” at Isreal Park on Aug. 14 and “IF” at Woodley Gardens Park on Aug. 21.

6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Aug. 1

12901 Town Commons Drive, Germantown

The BlackRock Center for the Arts will screen a surprise movie on Aug. 1.

7:30 to 10:10 p.m. Aug. 23

Concert Pavilion, 31 S. Summit Ave., Gaithersburg

The City of Gaithersburg will screen “Wicked” on Aug. 23 at the Concert Pavilion near Griffith Park.