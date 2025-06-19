Man seriously injured in Silver Spring shooting, suspect in custody

A suspect is in custody after a man was shot and seriously injured Thursday afternoon in the area of Hunters Gate Court in Silver Spring, according to Montgomery County police.



Police and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service crews responded shortly after 1 p.m. to the location for the report of a shooting, police spokesperson Mary Digilio said in an email to Bethesda Today.

The injured man was transported to an area hospital, police said. A suspect is in custody.

The shooting is believed to be an isolated incident and an investigation is ongoing, police said.

No further details were provided.

This is a developing story.