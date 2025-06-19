Rockville residents renew calls for rent stabilization at City Council meeting

Rockville residents took to City Hall for Monday night’s City Council meeting to call for a renewed push for rent stabilization. Montgomery County began rent stabilization measures in July 2024, but jurisdictions such as Rockville and Gaithersburg were not included because they have their own housing authorities. [WJLA]

German biotech company lays off dozens at Gaithersburg facility

BionNTech, a German biotechnology and drug-making company, announced it would lay off 63 workers at its facility in Gaithersburg. The company is discontinuing cell therapy manufacturing at the site by the end of the year, a spokesperson said. [The Washington Business Journal]

102-year-old Tudor-style home in Silver Spring listed for $2.4 million

A four-bedroom and four-bathroom Tudor-style home that was built in 1923 in Silver Spring has been listed for sale at $2.4 million. The house, which is adjacent to Sligo Creek Park, boasts 20-foot beamed ceilings, arched doorways and a stone living room fireplace. [The Washington Post]

Today’s weather:

Sunny with a high of 92 degrees, then heavy rains in the evening

