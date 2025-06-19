Where to go for free summer outdoor concerts in Montgomery County

As summer begins, numerous Montgomery County communities have begun to host free outdoor concerts. Attendees can listen to local bands and singers performing music from genres ranging from blues and country to pop, rock and soul, and enjoy food and drinks from local vendors.

Here are the concerts:

6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays through July

Concert Pavilion, 31 S. Summit Ave.

The City of Gaithersburg is hosting “Evenings in Olde Towne,” with family-friendly performances Thursdays at the Concert Pavilion. Attendees can purchase beer from Gaithersburg’s Saint Rows Brewing and dinner from a rotating roster of food trucks at each event. Organizers recommend concert goers bring a blanket or a low-back chair for lawn seating.

- Advertisement -

7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 21

Bumper Car Pavilion, 7300 MacArthur Blvd.

Glen Echo Park’s 16th annual summer concert series showcases local bands as well as U.S. Marine Corps ensembles. There will be limited seating, so attendees are encouraged to bring folding chairs. Praline, a neighborhood bakery and bistro, sells beer, wine, soft drinks and snacks during the shows.

6 to 9 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 26

Rockville Town Square

Liquid A, an East Coast-based cover band, takes the stage Friday night. During the concerts, attendees can pick up dinner from restaurants in the square including Buffalo Wild Wings, Kusshi Sushi and Lebanese Taverna.

6 to 8 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 19

Corner of Norfolk and St. Elmo avenues

The Bethesda Urban Partnership hosts summer concerts on Fridays through September in Woodmont Triangle. The Billy Coulter Band opens the series Friday with a blend of roots rock and power pop music. Tables and chairs will be provided, but they will likely fill up quickly, according to the event page.

6 to 8 p.m. Fridays through Oct. 17

9701 Sligo Creek Parkway, Silver Spring

The Sligo Creek Golf Course will host concerts every Friday through Oct. 17 with live bands each week. Limited table seating and a lot of lawn space is available, so attendees can bring blankets and chairs, according to the event page. Food, drinks and alcoholic beverages can be purchased at the event, but no outside alcoholic drinks are permitted.

5 to 8 p.m. every other Friday in June, July and August

Marian Fryer Town Plaza, 2424 Reedie Dr., Wheaton

- Advertisement -

The Wheaton Urban District’s summer concert series includes six Friday performances at Marian Fryer Town Plaza. A DJ will play at 5 p.m. and the performances will begin at 6:30 p.m.

6 to 9 p.m. Fridays through September

Rio Lakefront, 9841 Washingtonian Blvd., Gaithersburg

Rio Lakefront will host concerts every Friday through mid-September. Attendees can grab food and drinks at the Charley Prime Foods, including its signature Old Bay popcorn. There will be two themed nights — ’80s Neon Nights on July 11 and Buffett Party in Paradise on Aug. 8 — with prizes, activities, cocktails and best-dressed contests.

10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through September

Howard Avenue Park, 3709-3723 Howard Ave.

The Kensington Historical Society continues its summer concert series every Saturday through September. Many of the bands will perform Americana music, with an emphasis on classic and folk songs and acoustic stylings. Performers include The Threetles, an acoustic trio playing Beatles music during the Aug. 3 concert.

7 to 8:30 p.m. select Saturdays through Aug. 23

Gordon Bowie Music Pavilion, 19003 Watkins Mill Road

Guests can bring lawn chairs, blankets, food and beverages to the events, according to the park’s website. The park will host local bands as well as ones touring the country such as Philadelphia Freedom: A Tribute to Elton John on July 26 and The Reagan Years Aug. 23.

6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday

Brookside Gardens, 1800 Glenallan Ave., Wheaton

The Summer Twilight Concert Series at Brookside Gardens closes out Tuesday with René Ibañez & Cubano Groove performing Latin and Cuban music. There will be food trucks from Catalyst Hot Dogs, Tacos El Pariente and Kona Ice of Catonsville. Attendees can bring chairs, blankets and picnics to the Visitor Center Lawn.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Wednesdays through July

Concert Pavilion, 31 S. Summit Ave.

There will be a variety of family-friendly performers, including Munit and Z Lovebugs, a family music group for “children from 3 – 103” this Wednesday, and the Rocknoceros, which will perform “Tot Rock” songs July 2.

6 to 8 p.m. July 24 and 31, Aug. 7 and 14

Various parks throughout the county

Montgomery Parks will hold four Thursday concerts in July and August at county parks. The events will be at Black Hill Regional Park in Boyds, North Four Corners Local Park in Silver Spring, Rock Creek Regional Park in Derwood and Cabin John Regional Park in Bethesda. Attendees can buy food and drinks from El Jefe Woodfired and Waredaca Brewing Co.